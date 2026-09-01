Cleveland Cavaliers Announce New Television Deal for 2026-27 Season

For 36 years, the company covering the Cleveland Cavaliers shut down leaving the Cavs without a broadcast rights deal for this upcoming season.

It was Sports Channel Ohio in the 90s, then Fox Sports Ohio from 1998 to 2021, after that it was Bally Sports Ohio up until last season, where FanDuel were in control of the name before the shutdown.

Cleveland was not the only team to also lose their broadcasts, 12 other NBA teams are also losing out with the shutdown, but this leaves a new opportunity for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A few NBA teams left after the Bally Sports shutdown and started their own local broadcast channels, and that is sort of what the Cavaliers are doing.

This morning the Cavs announced a multi-year deal with DAZN to bring local Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts to the DAZN platform.

They are moving game production in house with Rock Entertainment Sports Network, which will allow them to make major changes to how fans watch games on DAZN.

With new visual overlays, and augmented reality elements for a new gameday experience. Along with that, games will be moving from six to 19 cameras around the arena to collect new angles for fans at home.

If you are worried about losing out on hearing the voices of Brad Daugherty and John Michael, no need to worry as they will be returning for in game coverage alongside Serena Winters and Cayleigh Griffin.

The move to DAZN is big for the US market as they are not very popular for local american markets as they have prioritized events like boxing and European soccer. Now it is finalizing deals with the Cavs and other various NBA teams to bring games to their network.

Subscription Details

Full season and half season Cavs United and Foundation Members will receive a free subscription to DAZN for games, but if you are not they have various deals you can sign up for:

$19.99 a month for a Monthly Pass which allows two streams in one location.

$24.99 a month for Monthly Pass Ultimate which allows five streams in two locations and offers multiview, alternate angles, and a 15% discount at the Cavs store.

$119.99 a year for a Season Pass for two streams in one location.

$139.99 a year for a Season Pass for five streams in two locations and offers the multiview, alternate angles of the Monthly Ultimate and the 15% discount.

There will also be a weekly show and extended game highlights. 15 games this upcoming season will also be free to watch.

Cleveland’s first game on the Network will be against the Brooklyn Nets at home on October 24th where fans will get to see this new look Cavaliers team in their first home game of the season.