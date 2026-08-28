The Cavaliers have already made their biggest move of the offseason in that of Peyton Watson. He's the prized acquisition they've been searching for for what feels like and eternity. His addition should bolster the starting lineup on both sides of the ball. That said, the roster definitely feels a bit incomplete as Cleveland could still use depth in certain area.

The problem is, they aren't working with any amount of flexibility. They are now hard-capped at the first apron by acquiring Watson via sign-and-trade and the Harden deal remains technically incomplete as they navigate their options in regard to Cam Whitmore's contract. All of that still needs sorted out. If things shake out a certain way with Harden's salary ending up slightly lower than what was reported, another potential pathway towards bringing in talent to evaluate could surface.

That being the very useful Exhibit 9 contract. A non-guaranteed camp deal that would allow Cleveland to evaluate the landscape. The reality is, Cleveland doesn't need another splash. It could instead bring a few veterans and reclamation projects into training camp, create some competition and see whether someone earns an opportunity.

With that in mind, here are 3 players I'd consider.

Ochai Agbaji

Since we are discussing bringing in former draft picks (Khalifa Diop) from the 2022 NBA Draft, how about a bit of a reunion in that of Ochai Agbaji. The wing has bounced around the league to a degree but is still only 26 years old. In the seasons since being moved in the Donovan Mitchell trade, one thing remains clear as day. The defensive talent that was highly touted coming out of Kansas is still very much there.

Agbaji finished within the 84th percentile in Perimeter Isolation Defense last season. Perhaps even more impressive than that is the fact that he has never ranked below that mark during his NBA career and has finished within at least the 88th percentile in three of his four seasons. He's also traditionally navigated screens well both on and off the ball.

However, the same question has followed Agbaji throughout his career. Can he shoot consistently enough? We've seen stretches where he looks like a legitimate 3-and-D wing. We've also seen stretches where the perimeter shot simply isn't reliable enough. That's a story the Cavaliers have read time and time again. Might as well take a chance.

Duop Reath

Reath is a career 35.7% three-point shooter and connected on an impressive 41.8% from deep during the 2025-26 season, placing him within the 73rd percentile among bigs in three-point percentage. That shooting could allow Cleveland to play five-out without sacrificing traditional center size.

Now obviously, there are concerns. He wouldn't still be available this late into the off-season if there weren't. Reath missed the remainder of last season with a foot stress fracture, and nobody should mistake him for a high-level rim protector.

Still, he's mobile enough to provide competent help defense while offering legitimate floor spacing at center. Assuming the medicals check out, he's absolutely worth considering on a camp deal. What does Cleveland have to lose?

Ben Simmons

Everybody knows what Simmons doesn't provide at this point. He's not going to shoot and by virtue of that, he's not going to space the floor. He never has and never likely will. But the things he can still potentially provide are intriguing. Especially his ability to make plays for others as well as rebounding the basketball.

During his 18-game stint with the Clippers, Simmons posted the lowest usage rate of his career but still produced a 1.73 assist-to-usage ratio, placing him within the 92nd percentile. He also ranked in the 100th percentile in offensive rebounding percentage at 6.2% and the 91st percentile in defensive rebounding percentage at 16.3%.

Then there's the defense. During the 2024-25 season, Simmons graded in the 77th percentile in Perimeter Isolation Defense and the 92nd in Passing Lane Defense. On the interior, he finished within the 86th percentile in Rim Protection, the 85th in Rim Deterrence, and the 95th percentile in Screener Mobile Defense.

None of these players should be viewed as Cleveland's missing piece. They're training camp competition. If one works out, it's a win.