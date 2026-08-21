Why Peyton Watson Will Be Cleveland’s Most Impactful Small Forward Since LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers finally made the move many had expected them to last night. They acquired up-and-coming forward Peyton Watson from the Denver Nuggets and immediately signed him to a 4-year, $88 million extension. Max Strus is on the move and going to the Los Angeles Clippers, teaming with Darius Garland once again.

The significance jumps out immediately. Watson’s ability to lock down on the defensive end and be a rim protector at the forward position is huge. He is perhaps the most versatile wing defender in the city since Larry Nance Sr., who played in CLE from 1988-1994.

An argument can be made that the new addition in Cleveland is the team’s most valuable small forward since LeBron James.

Peyton Watson is Bristling with Potential

When was the last time the Cavs had an athletically gifted, long 6’8 starting small forward? A certain Kid from Akron, perhaps? Looking at all of the Cavs SF’s from LeBron’s first days with the franchise to now, Peyton Watson is absolutely the most gifted.

Alonzo Gee could dunk with the best of them, but that was it. The Luol Deng experiment was a failure. Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, De'Andre Hunter, Dean Wade. None of them possess the two-way game that the team is bringing in with #8. A number that is often recycled here, it has been worn over the years by players that play their hearts out defensively.

Peyton Watson blocks it on one end and throws down the tomahawk jam on the other 🚫💥



Nuggets lead down the stretch in the 4th quarter 110-94!



MIN-DEN on ESPN pic.twitter.com/H8jd7P2sJs — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2024

Matthew Dellavedova and Lamar Stevens are the first two that come to mind. Watson brings the same mindset as each, but averages better than a block per game and has done so for the past several seasons. All this from a guy who is turning 24 in September and is coming off a campaign where he set offensive career-highs across the board.

Peyton Watson just another DAWG to wear 8 in Cleveland https://t.co/2YqEoXz4RW pic.twitter.com/i4BH6yprr1 — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) August 20, 2026

The dunks Watson can throw down. The threes he can knock down. The way he can guard from the 3PT line and in, following guys to the basket and coming in as a last-line of defense. Fans should be extremely excited to have this guy coming in and on board.

An A+ Acquisition

Though age hasn’t exactly been an issue in Cleveland, trading an older Max Strus to acquire a guy at Watson’s age is fantastic. A draft pick that four years from now is not more important than trying to take a swing like this. The energy that Strus brought will be missed, but can definitely be replicated.

Max Strus in Cleveland



132 games (+39 playoffs)

11 games of 20+ pts

Career-highs in ppg, rpg, apg in first season

HUSTLED HARDER THAN ANYONE VS. DETROIT



So long, partner. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/uu2ec1UlKM — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) August 20, 2026

An easy A+ for Koby Altman, who has been able to save a whole lot of money in the process. They have plenty to give James Harden now, and still fill the final roster spot. Jonathan Kuminga will be the next to find his home, after not being the one to land with the Cavs.

Watson will start from day one. He’ll make $22 million a year. And he is the most gifted small forward to play in the 216 since LeBron James.