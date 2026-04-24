Winners and Losers From the Cavaliers Game 3 Loss to the Toronto Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Toronto Raptors 126-104 in game three of the 2026 NBA playoffs first round.

The Cavaliers still hold a 2-1 lead in the series, and will now dust themselves off and attempt to take a 3-1 series lead back to Cleveland for game five.

With game three in the books, below are the biggest winners and losers from the game.

Winners

RJ Barrett Puts Together Clinical Performance in Game Three

Barrett was immense for Toronto in game three as he logged 33 points on 12-19 shooting from the floor. Barrett was on fire from beyond the arc and went 6-8 from deep.

Barrett’s game has evolved over the years, and he played as well rounded as Toronto could have asked him too as he also dished out five rebounds and five assists in the win over Cleveland.

Collin Murray-Boyles Provides Production off of Bench

Collin Murray-Boyles brought a ton of production off the bench for Toronto in their game three win. Murray-Boyles logged 22 points in 28 minutes, and was an effective 11-15 from the floor. Murray Boyles snagged eight rebounds, five of which came on the offensive glass.

Jamison Battle provided even more production off the bench for Toronto in game three. Battle went a perfect 4-4 from beyond the arc and helped the Raptors shoot 61 percent from three as a team. Battle snagged two rebounds and was a perfect 5-5 from the floor.

While the Cavaliers did lose game three, Max Strus did well in his 26 minutes off the bench for Cleveland. It has taken Strus some time to come back from a foot injury, but he looks to be back to his playing ways before the injury as he logged 15 points on 5-10 shooting.

Losers

Donovan Mitchell Hits Cold Streak From Beyond the Arc

Donovan Mitchell struggled in game three, logging just 15 points while going 7-16 from the floor. Mitchell struggled from beyond the arc, with an uncharacteristically poor shooting night, as he went 1-7. Mitchell turned the ball over on three separate occasions.

Evan Mobley struggled from the floor, going 4-13 on the night in game three. Mobley turned the ball over twice and had one of the worst plus-minuses on the night, with a -20.

The Cavaliers will regroup and go again as game four is slated for Sunday afternoon in Toronto. Opening tip is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST.