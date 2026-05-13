Cleveland Cavaliers Might Catch a Break on Injury Report for Game 5

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons series has been a back-and-forth of home cooking for each team, a bit of a copy-and-paste from the Toronto Raptors series.

As we are tied at two games apiece, the Cavs will travel to Detroit for a pivotal Game 5.

Cleveland has yet to win a playoff game on the road (0-5), but Detroit has not been much better, only winning one in the first round (1-4). A crucial part of winning on the road is your role players stepping up and giving productive minutes; the Pistons could be without two of their most essential players.

Who Could Miss Game 5?

Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert are marked as questionable to play for Detroit.

Robinson has been the sniper for the Pistons, easily their best three-point shooter in the playoffs. Robinson is shooting 43.6% from behind the arc in the postseason, in the first round, he averaged just over 10 points a night, shooting 36% from the floor.

When the semifinals started, though, Robinson has been shooting the ball with insane efficiency. In the four games vs Cleveland, he is shooting 54.3% from the floor and an unreal 57.7% from three. Those percentages have led to him putting up 14 a night in the series, a tough loss for Detroit if he is not able to go.

LeVert is a name many Cavs fans remember from his time in the land. Before Game 4, LeVert had not been very effective in the playoffs, but we saw his ability to catch fire in that game. LeVert had 27 total points in nine playoff games before Monday night. In Game 4, he was the high scorer, putting up 24 points on 10-16 shooting, while being a +15 for the Pistons.

LeVert’s injury is marked as a right heel contusion, which is the same wound that put him as questionable for Game 4. LeVert was able to play through it on Monday, so this could be a bit of a false flag.

Robinson has been a consistent starter for Detroit throughout the playoffs, starting every game so far. The setback for him is marked as low back soreness. We will see how serious the soreness is closer to game time.

Cleveland does not have any players on the injury report for Game 5, giving them their full arsenal for the biggest game of their season.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.