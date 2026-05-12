4 Key Takeaways from Cavs’ Impressive Game 4 Win Over Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers handled their business in Game 4, winning 112 to 103 against the Detroit Pistons, tying the series at two games apiece. Here are four key takeaways from the victory.

James Harden showed up

After a shaky start in the first two games of the series, many Cavs fans began to lose faith in Harden. However, Game 3 marked a turning point for him, and he carried that positive energy into Game 4. In that game, Harden put up impressive numbers with 24 points, 11 assists, four steals and just two turnovers, playing a crucial role in leading the Cavs to victory.

When Harden is not performing at his peak, he tends to maintain a balanced perspective on himself. Nevertheless, he didn’t allow his struggles in the first two games to impact his performance in the subsequent games in Cleveland, and maybe he can now head back to Detroit in Game 5 on Wednesday and put together another strong showing.

The Cavs went crazy in the third quarter, which led to Donovan Mitchell going off

Cleveland shifted the momentum in the third quarter with an impressive 24-2 scoring run midway through the period. Everyone on the court contributed to the surge, including star guard Donovan Mitchell, who had been struggling heading into the quarter.

Mitchell headed into the second half with only four points, but he left the third quarter scoring 21 points, bringing his total to 25 points as he headed into the fourth quarter. The 29-year-old star guard finished the game with 43 points, 39 of them in the second half, and his third quarter was one of the main reasons Cleveland was able to extend the lead and have the Pistons chasing the Cavs the rest of the night.

Cleveland had a block party

The Cavs dominated the defensive glass, finishing strong with an impressive eight blocks. Evan Mobley recorded five blocks, while Harden added one and Allen chipped in with two. Cleveland's rim protection was one of the reasons the Pistons had a hard time finding easy buckets, unlike in the first three games of the series.

The Cavs tuned down their turnovers

One of the key reasons Cleveland dropped the first two games of the series was its struggle to secure the ball. In Game 1, the Cavs tallied an alarming 19 turnovers, followed by 11 in Game 2 and 15 in Game 3.

This marked the first instance in the series in which Cleveland had fewer turnovers than the Pistons; both teams recorded 15 turnovers in Game 3. However, in Game 4, Detroit outperformed Cleveland on turnovers, committing 18 miscues while Cleveland had only 13.