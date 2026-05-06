The Cleveland Cavaliers Turnover Issues Must Be Fixed Immediately

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not valued the basketball enough through these playoffs. Through eight playoff games, the Cavs have 141 turnovers, the most by a playoff team since 1996.

Simply put, that is unacceptable.

The Cavs dropped Game 1 to the Detroit Pistons, part of that was due to their 19 turnovers, and also the 31 points off of turnovers. The Cavs lost the game by 10 points. As James Harden said in his post-game press conference, "That's the game."

As the Cavaliers season continues to move along, this has to change. The Cavs roster knows it, the coaching staff knows it, even the Detroit Pistons know it.

The good news for the Cavs is that the problems we saw in Game 1 are controllable. To put in the easiest of terms, slow down, and don't let the Pistons control the pace of the game.

The Cavs Know What to Expect from the Pistons:

The Pistons were the No. 2 rated defense in the NBA this season behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their ability to make offenses uncomfortable and also get out in transition is their bread and butter.

When the Cavaliers watch film before Game 2, they will see their spacing issues that caused some of the turnovers as well as multiple self-inflicted wounds that gave Detroit the upper hand. In particular, there were multiple possessions in the third quarter where Harden bounced the ball off of his foot in isolation leading to a steal and layin for Detroit.

Harden was guarded on one of those by Duncan Robinson. While Robinson proved to be valuable in Game 1 for the Pistons, you have to imagine the Cavs will find ways to exploit him defensively.

Turnovers are the only way the Pistons can score with the Cavaliers:

Detroit had one of their better shooting games in a long time on Tuesday night during Game 1.

While they showed the ability to knock down shots that night, history shows that isn't consistent. The only way the Pistons can match the Cavs on the scoreboard over seven games is by taking the ball away from them and taking advantage of having numbers in the open court. If the Cavs can set their offense and get back to crashing the glass, creating more shots for themselves they will give themselves a much better chance to succeed onto the Eastern Conference finals.

In Game 2, the pressure is now on the Cavaliers to respond. While they have to fix a few issues from game one, there isn't any reason to panic just yet.