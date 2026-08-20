What Peyton Watson Will Bring to the Cleveland Cavaliers

For the first time in a long time, the Cavs might have a legitimate small forward not named LeBron James – a premier young two-way wing at that.

With Cleveland acquiring Watson – and signing him to a four-year, $88 million deal – in what could turn into a five-team deal that also involves the aforementioned Dennis Schroder and Tre Mann deal, Watson brings plenty of upside to the wine and gold.

Young, Up-and-Comer on Offense

It's not too often that a championship contender can acquire a soon-to-be 24-year-old. Given the Cavs' limited assets, it's even more impressive that Cleveland was able to acquire a player of Watson’s caliber.

Watson had a breakout year in 2025-26, his fourth NBA season. He averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc in 29.6 minutes a night (54 games, 40 starts). In each of his first four seasons, every single stat category has increased for Watson as he gains more experience in the league.

The Most Important Stretch of his NBA Career to Date

After being inactive for two games due to a right trunk contusion he suffered to his rib cage and hip that he suffered on Dec. 15, Watson had showcased just how good he is (and could be) in the nearly two dozen games that followed.

In a 24-game stretch – all starts – from Dec. 22 to Feb. 4, Watson averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 49.3% from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range in 35.3 minutes per game.

He was just starting to showcase the type of player he could be in the NBA before an injury essentially ended his season.

A True Two-Way Wing the Cavs Have Been Searching For

At 6-8, 200 pounds, Watson brings plenty of athleticism and potential to both ends of the floor for Cleveland.

Watson is a dominant defender, both on the perimeter and even near the rim.

On the perimeter, Watson ranks in the 97th percentile in perimeter isolation defense, 92nd percentile in off-ball chaser defense, and 86th percentile in ball screen navigation, per bball-index.

On the interior, Watson is in the 90th percentile in post defense, 87th percentile in screener rim defense, 84th percentile in rim protection, and 77th percentile in rim disruption.

Here’s nearly 4 minutes of new 6’8 Cavs starting SF Peyton Watson blocking shots pic.twitter.com/zsbdFqP76N — Jaylon Tyson Fan Club (@IsaacOkoroFan) August 20, 2026

The Injury that Derailed his 2025-26 Season

Watson suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain on Feb. 4, a severe injury that kept him out for six weeks.

Forty-six days later, Watson returned to the court in March. Unfortunately, five games later, he re-aggravated the hamstring injury on April 1, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

How Watson Fits into the Cavs’ Starting Lineup

With James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, Watson’s two-way ability and potential should fit like a glove with the other four.

He is a much better catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter than a pull-up guy, which should fit well next to Mitchell and Harden.

As a catch-and-shoot player from beyond the arc, he shot 46.5% on 2.9 catch-and-shoot 3-pointers per game (26.9% frequency). Meanwhile, as a pull-up shooter from inside the arc, he shot 41.5%, compared to a dismal 20.5% on pull-ups from long distance.

On shots where he took zero dribbles last season, Watson shot 60.2% from inside the arc (22% frequency) and 46.2% from beyond the arc (27.2% frequency).

Watson could feast on spot-up shots when Mitchell and Harden drive to the basket, or when Mobley and Allen have the ball in the post. He knocked down 52% of his 3-pointers from the corner (97th percentile) last season, a spot on the floor where efficiency is vital for a good 3-point shooter.

He could also use his athleticism and length to create shots on his own, as he began to showcase that in his arsenal in 2025-26.

Peyton Watson self-creation leap pic.twitter.com/6oKZwf5eIr — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) January 23, 2026

And when he's near the rim, well, watch out.

Peyton Watson — Nuggets dunk reel pic.twitter.com/z1A39PWvu1 — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) August 20, 2026

Relying on Potential is Risky Given the Investment

The Cavs are acquiring – and paying – Watson at the highest value he's had in his first four years in the NBA. They are hoping that his development will continue and he will become an even better player, but that also poses a risk.

In a lineup that boasts Mobley and Allen, having three players alongside those two who can create consistently and be initiators is important. Last season, Watson relied on his teammates to create for him as a scorer, as nearly three-fourths of his made shots were assisted, especially by Nikola Jokic, according to Cleaning The Glass.

While he shot 41.1% from beyond the arc, he averaged only 3.6 3-pointers per game, a career-high. That number has increased in each of his first four seasons, so it's likely that it will continue to do so, but for comparison's sake, that would have ranked 10th on the Cavs in 2025-26, just ahead of Dean Wade (3.3 3-point attempts per game) and Evan Mobley (3.2). Keeping that efficiency while increasing the number of shots he takes from beyond the arc is important.