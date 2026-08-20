Cleveland Cavaliers Should Use Newly-Opened Roster Spot on This Former All-Star

Following the trade events from last night, the Cavs have an open roster spot once again. As soon as James Harden officially inks his deal, there will be one spot left. And it would make sense now for the team to try and acquire one more wing player.

Cam Whitmore was acquired for Tre Mann as a part of the deal, but was immediately waived to save a little extra money to give for Harden. There is still enough on the table for a veteran minimum deal and that’s the direction that could make the most sense.

With that said, there’s a certain 2X All-Star forward who is trying to return to the league after a second catastrophic injury a few seasons ago. Here’s why Cleveland should take a flier on him with said roster spot.

Improve Depth on the Wing

Victor Oladipo was an absolute stud when he was playing for the Pacers. A 2X All-Star who nearly led his team past the LeBron-led Cavs in the 2018 1st round, he was a two-way sensation. Baskets from all over and athleticism like no other. This was a guy who looked every bit of the top-two pick he was in the 2013 draft.

A devastating injury though, in the early stages of the 2018-19 season completely changed his career trajectory. A second serious knee injury in 2023 with the Heat sent him back to the sidelines, and he has not been back to the NBA since. He is far from the first guy to be out of the league 3-4 years and then come back to play again.

Marshon Brooks and Emeka Okafor before him did the same. PJ Tucker played one season and it took another five for him to get stateside once again. Cleveland only has Peyton Watson, Jaylon Tyson, and Mario Hezonja at this point. They sure could use another forward.

Plus, Oladipo has looked good in workouts, the G-League and pickup runs, to the point that he at least deserves a look at an opportunity here.

Kings Also In the Running

The Kings failed to bring back Russell Westbrook, as he opted to retire rather than return. With that said, they have been seeking a veteran for their last roster spot, and Oladipo’s name has surfaced in conversations. He’s still just 34 years of age, and is looking as spry as he ever has.

Once the team’s great nemesis, he could come to Cleveland to round out a newly-shaped roster. Whether or not he got minutes would be determined later. But getting on the team would be great because he’d be a fantastic mentor. In trading Max Strus, the team was moving on from a guy that was their heart on the court.

It’s hard not to root for Oladipo, once a star in this league. An NBA return with the Cavs would be welcome, and he would be hungry to tear it up here.