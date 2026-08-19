Predicting Final Two Moves of Cleveland Cavaliers Offseason

Though relatively quiet, the noise surrounding the Cavs offseason has been anything but. There have been moves made, but a whole lot more of them that either failed to come to fruition or just failed to take place.

All eyes are on their small forward position, where they may still be hoping to make a major move. There is a starting point guard remaining unsigned until that actually takes place. All that said, it’s certainly been a waiting game that they seem to have time for.

Let’s talk about the final two moves that the team is expected to still make.

Actually Signing James Harden

As soon as James Harden opted out of his contract, he began working with the Cavs to agree to terms on a new deal. Whether it is for two or three years has been one of the talking points. The other is of course exactly how much they want to pay him. Initially, it was going to be determined by what they could potentially land LeBron James for.

Once that fell through, it’s been about keeping the flexibility even still for the pursuit of one of Jonathan Kuminga or Peyton Watson (see next section for more). But this is absolutely going to happen. The 11X All-Star is likely to finish his career in Cleveland as the backcourt mate of Donovan Mitchell.

The team was given a jolt by Harden’s arrival at the trade deadline last season, after moving Darius Garland for him, the plan has been to keep him around. His best days might be behind him, but the veteran floor general offers immense value at this stage in his career. Look for a strong campaign from The Beard once the deal does officially happen.

It will, by the way. Happen. Bank on it.

Trading for Peyton Watson

The headline is indeed correct. The prediction from this Cavs writer is that Peyton Watson will land in the 216 after all of this back-and-forth. Trading for Dennis Schröder last week made the finances a little more possible, and now it’s going to come sooner than later.

A lot has been made of the fact that outside of his January stretch last season, Watson hasn’t proven to have much offensive value. But taking that month out of the equation is silly, because it happened and it was glorious. While the Nuggets dealt with crazy injuries all over the roster, he rose to the occasion in every possible statistical category.

Peyton Watson's career numbers when you remove his 15 games from January 2026:



7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 blocks, 0.8 turnovers and 0.6 steals, while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.2% from three. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) August 15, 2026

Watson only averaged three points per game in college, but has grown into a legitimate NBA rotation player and starter during his time in the league. He would perfectly complement Cleveland’s other four starters and make them a better defensive team. That is the whole reason for trying to acquire a new small forward, after all.

It will be tough to see Max Strus go, but he more than earned his stripes in Cleveland. From the monster debut against the Nets to his game-winning DEEP three against the Mavericks. It was memorable and it was worthwhile. Trading him is the cost of acquiring Watson, unfortunately. It has to be what it has to be.

And So

Signing James Harden. Trading for Peyton Watson. That’s how it’s going to finish in Cleveland this offseason. Book it.