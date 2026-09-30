Counting Down the Cavs: Breaking Down the Number 22 in Cavaliers History

Yesterday we covered the short history of 23, now it's the last day of September which means we are 22 days from the Cavaliers tipoff and the number 22 jersey is another one that is retired by the Cavaliers.

Eight players have put on the jersey for the Cavaliers, how many do you know?

Austin Carr - 1972

This may come as a surprise, but the beloved Austin Carr did not always wear the number 34 in his Cavs career. In his very first season he wore the 22 before making the switch. That rookie season, Carr was drafted first overall by Cleveland and averaged 21.2 points.

Carr somehow finished in third for Rookie of the Year that season behind Elmore Smith and Sideny Wicks, who averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds with an All-Star appearance.

Jim Chones - 1975-1979

After initially playing in the ABA, Chones was picked up by the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 1974/75 season. He would then spend his next five NBA seasons with the team.

In 400 regular season games for Cleveland he was a regular in the box score as he averaged 14.3 points and 10 rebounds. The 6’11 big man scored his career high 31 points on December 18th, 1977.

Chones has the second most games played in the number 22 jersey for Cleveland.

Larry Nance Sr. - 1988-1994

Onto the player whose jersey is up in the rafters of Rocket Arena. Larry Nance Sr. played for Cleveland after he was traded from Phoenix after seven years.

Nance was a highlight reel in his NBA career. A renowned dunker and player at the rim, he was given a long list of nicknames revolving around dunking. The High-Atolla of Slamola was a common name as well as the Slambassador.

In 433 games with the Cavaliers he is the most tenured player to wear the number 22 and in his seven Cleveland seasons he was a two time All-Star and three time All-Defensive. He averaged 16.8 points, 8 blocks, and nearly 3 blocks a game.

Larry Nance Jr. 2018-2021, 2026

The son of the Slambassador, Larry Nance Jr. also became a fan favorite in Cleveland during his career. He did not have the same level of performance as his dad, but he was also known for his play at the rim.

Jr. originally wore the 24 while in Cleveland but was given the go ahead to wear his dads number 22 in Cleveland after that.

Nance played five total seasons in Cleveland and 217 games. In those games he averaged 8.6 points a game and is where he had some of his best career performances.

This offseason Nance Jr. left Cleveland for the Pacers this offseason, but still has deep love for Cleveland and became a season ticket holder for the upcoming Cleveland Sirens WNBA franchise.

The number 22 will always be associated with the Nance family in Cleveland. As we move into October, the number 21 has a long list of athletes to put it on.