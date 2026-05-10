Donovan Mitchell Explains Why Cavaliers Trusted James Harden in Game 3

For much of the game, Donovan Mitchell looked like the player carrying the Cavaliers offensively.

Mitchell finished with 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in Cleveland’s 116-109 playoff victory over the Detroit Pistons, but after the game, much of his attention went toward teammate James Harden and the trust the Cavaliers continue to build with their veteran star late in games.

“It’s James Harden,” Mitchell said. “I feel like we’ve been seeing that for 17 years.”

Mitchell explained that once Detroit adjusted defensively in the fourth quarter, Cleveland leaned into Harden’s ability to control the floor and create offense when the game tightened late.

“You can choose,” Mitchell said. “And for me it was like, all right, let him make plays. With the way they’re guarding me, it’s kind of like four-on-four in a sense. They’re not leaving me in the corner.”

Mitchell trusted Harden to take over late.

He repeatedly pointed toward Harden’s calm demeanor and experience when explaining why Cleveland never lost confidence, even after some earlier struggles in the series.

“We had no doubt the right play was gonna be made,” Mitchell said. “He works really hard at his game. His résumé speaks for itself.”

Donovan also praised the way Harden handles both success and adversity without changing emotionally during games.

“If you watch his face and demeanor, you couldn’t tell if he’s shooting well or shooting poorly,” Mitchell said. “That’s the energy you want to have as a group.”

Even with the win, Mitchell stayed focused on the bigger picture. “It’s one game...we’re still down. We still got to take care of home court.”

Donovan also credited Cleveland’s home crowd for helping fuel the team’s energy all four quarters. “To play in front of these fans is an honor and a privilege. You feel the energy and the buzz in the city, and they show out every single night.”

Cavaliers continuing to grow together during playoff push.

One of the more revealing moments from Mitchell’s media session came when discussing how quickly Cleveland’s chemistry with Harden continues to evolve in meaningful playoff moments.

“We’re three months in,” Mitchell said. “This Pistons team and every team we play has been together for the most part for a whole season. So I’m definitely happy with where we’re at, but we can definitely continue to be better.”

The Cavs star also praised teammate Max Strus for impacting the game in ways that do not always show up statistically. “Crucial seven points, crucial turnovers. There’s just so many things he does that doesn’t show up on the box score.”

As serious as Mitchell was throughout most of the press conference, he still managed to slip in a lighter moment late while discussing Cleveland’s improvement taking care of the basketball.

“We actually tied,” Mitchell joked when asked about winning the turnover battle before laughing. “I’m messing with you.”

The Cavaliers now trail the series 2-1 heading into Game 4 against Detroit on Monday night in Cleveland. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.