Western Team Could "Aggressively" Pursue Donovan Mitchell This Offseason

All season long it has been clear that the Cleveland Cavaliers core is running out of time to show they can be real championship contenders.

If the Cavs come up short of a finals or even a conference championship once again this year, it seems like any player will be on the table for trade discussion.

Reports from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon say the Houston Rockets could be interested in doing business with Cleveland this offseason, and are expected to be "aggressive" in trying to trade for Cleveland superstar Donovan Mitchell.

Would Cleveland trade Mitchell?

If the Cavaliers come up short in the playoffs once again with Mitchell, the team is going to have to seriously consider making drastic changes to the lineup.

Cleveland already decided they couldn’t finish the year out with Darius Garland after the Cavs started the season off on a rough note and Garland couldn’t stay healthy. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen’s names have also been mentioned in trade rumors.

The Cavaliers were the most expensive team in basketball this season. If that doesn’t turn into at least a trip to the finals, then don’t be surprised if ownership decides it wasn’t worth it.

Mitchell is still in the prime of his career. If Cleveland really feels the need to blow things up, Mitchell will bring in the most value of any players. As good as Mitchell is, his lack of playoff success is really showing despite the team having plenty of talent on paper.

What Cleveland should ask for

When Cleveland made the trade for Mitchell from the Utah Jazz back in 2022, it cost a hefty price to complete the deal.

Cleveland sent out three first round picks, two pick swaps, a player with all-star potential in Lauri Markkanen, a young scorer in Collin Sexton, and a rookie who hadn’t played yet in Ochai Agbaji.

Mitchell is just as good of a player now as he was back then, if not even better with a little more experience under his belt. The Cavaliers should expect a similar package in return for Mitchell.

For starters, Cleveland would likely want at least three first round picks. Houston does not own a 2026 first rounder, but they do own two in 2027. At least one of those, with two more in the near future, and a couple seconds or pick swaps to go with it.

As far as players go, Cleveland would likely get their choice between one of Alpren Șengün and Amen Thompson. Șengün is the better player, but has some clear baggage and comes at a high price. Thompson has more potential, but still needs some development. Cleveland would likely lean Thompson, but the Rockets will have a hard time moving off him.

Cleveland would also likely want another young talent, and another role player to go with it. Reed Sheppard makes a lot of sense for the young talent. A guy who has big time potential, but hasn’t found his rhythm yet. The veteran could be Steven Adams, who would fill a major role as the backup big Cleveland has been needing the past few seasons.

So the final trade package would be Mitchell for Thompson, Sheppard, Adams and three first-rounders. Cleveland gets a great start to a potential rebuild, and Houston gets to pair Șengün, Kevin Durant and Mitchell together to make a playoff run.

If Houston is serious about an "aggressive trade” then this would be a great opportunity for both teams.