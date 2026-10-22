Donovan Mitchell is entering his fifth year with the Cavs now. From the minute he was running laps on the golf course after finding out the news, he’s been happy here. They have never missed the playoffs. There was a berth in the ECF last season for the first time without LeBron James since the 90’s.

At every opportunity, he has made sure to praise the city. He’s at Browns games. He’s at Guardians games (despite his public Mets fandom). He gives back to the community. And he just signed a second extension with the franchise this past offseason.

In a recent interview with Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com , Mitchell made it abundantly clear. He has no plans to leave Cleveland.

The Legacy Of #45 In Cleveland

Donovan Mitchell has been beyond special since arriving in Cleveland. From the 71-point, 11-assist game in his first season, to the clutch buckets he’s hit. To the historic playoff performances. He’s been there. He’s done that.

During his conversation with Chris Fedor, he talked about his legacy with the franchise. Here’s his lengthy answer about his hopes and dreams here.

“Everybody always says, ‘Why Cleveland? Why Cleveland?”

“Cleveland’s home,” Mitchell said.”

“I don’t ever want to wear another uniform. I don’t have that vision. Business is business. I understand how that works. There may be a situation where we may not be in a position to win anymore and business happens, right?”

…”But the purpose behind this extension is to be here forever… I’ve got to deliver. We’ve got to deliver. I’m not saying an extension guarantees a championship. But that’s the goal. That’s why I wake up every morning. I don’t want to be anywhere else. I can’t see it. I can’t picture it.”

“I dream of myself being here forever and having #45 in the rafters some day.”

A subscription to Cleveland.com is required to read the full story, which is linked here. It’s a fantastic read. Mitchell was very candid about his hopes and dreams for what he hopes happens during his time in the 216.

Can Donovan Mitchell Help Deliver The Cavs A Championship?

While some NBA pundits have decided the Cavs aren’t good enough to make the postseason this year, the internal expectations are another deep playoff run. Cleveland got swept by the New York Knicks in the 2026 ECF, and more has been made of the outcome rather than the lead-up.

They hadn’t been expected to go that far a season ago, and had to clear the #1 Pistons to make it there. Peyton Watson was brought in. As mentioned above, Donovan Mitchell inked an extension. In a crowded conference, they retained their veteran in James Harden, inking a three-year deal.

It all starts with Mitchell, and if he’s up to the task, he’ll have to be the head of this snake. There are some gamers here, but it’ll be at the guard entering his 10th year that they will take the signals from.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that the Cavs ultimately win a championship with Mitchell. But, they will really have to put their heads down, and get to work.