With their projected starting five for 2026-27, the Cleveland Cavaliers are projected to make a lot of noise. They’ve invested quite a bit of money in their core, while also getting themselves out of the second apron.

With all of the expectations placed on the team after their disappointing finish last season, the goal is to go even farther. If the Cavs do in fact want to be champs, they will need everybody to contribute.

Here’s the one major thing they will need from each starter for it to happen.

James Harden: Limit The Turnover

It’s no secret that James Harden had ball security issues during the postseason. The Beard turned it over 84 times in 18 postseason contests, surely a number the team does not want to see from him again. Despite having zero turnovers in Game 2 against the Knicks, he still averaged 4.25/game over the course of the series.

The number of possessions lost because of either an errant pass or a strip from their floor general was far too high. He’s proven himself as a generational talent with the ball in his hands. So long as he can create more shots and give the ball away less, he’ll be doing his part.

Donovan Mitchell: Be The Primary Scorer

When Donovan Mitchell gets into his zone, it’s something to behold. Nobody is able to stop him one-on-one, and the ball just continually finds its way to the basket. Not only during the regular season, but he’s proven in the playoffs too just how well he can score.

The 50-point game against Orlando two years ago was a reminder to those following his Utah days that he can still be like that. So long as Mitchell is pouring in 25-30 a night on the big stage, this team is going to be incredibly tough to beat.

He is their top dog after all, and they need the 7X All-Star to keep at it.

Peyton Watson: 40% 3PT

Of course, Peyton Watson brings incredible versatility to the court. On the defensive side of the ball, he serves as an alt rim protector, while also doing a sensational job of getting into the passing lane.

On the other side of things, his shot has started to come on. If he can just simply hit 40% of his threes next season, he can keep things moving right along. Because of how known he is for his work on the other end, being able to do this will make him one of the most valuable Cavs.

Watson did this a year ago in a semi-high-volume role for the Nuggets. New system, same Watson. That’s the ideal for Cleveland.

Evan Mobley: Consistent Production

Evan Mobley has had some magnificent games for the Cavs during his five seasons. From an All-Star and All-NBA selections to a DPOY, he has truly proven to worth the #3 pick and then some.

The one thing with Mobley though, is a glaring lack of offensive consistency. One day he’ll have 30 points, and next he may only get eight shot attempts all game. This is something he also has to work through the team’s guards, but it has to be a crucial thing. He should be the #2 scoring option on the team, and needs touches.

There were full playoff halves last season where Mobley only touched the ball a few times. That can’t happen. He has to demand the rock and consistently produce at a higher level. Because when you have Donovan Mitchell and James Harden already, there should be openings for #4 too.

Jarrett Allen: Momentum Changing Moments

One of the most efficient players in the league over the last few years, Jarrett Allen has been there when Cleveland has needed. He dropped 22 points, 19 rebounds, and blocked three shots in the Game 7 win over the Raptors a season ago.

Having blocked all the league’s superstars poster dunk attempts previously, Allen is the team’s momentum changer. His mammoth slams do the same, simultaneously energizing the crowd.

The Fro remains the most underrated Cavalier and the defensive anchor.

Champs Or What?

The Cavs aren’t being heralded as East favorites, but make no mistake. They’re right in the mix. If their starting five can do the above, and the team can keep its head up through the lows, there isn’t much stopping them.

A title is very much in play.