Donovan Mitchell Said Something Interesting After Cavs Game 4 Victory

The Cleveland Cavaliers were searching for energy Sunday night. Searching for rhythm. Searching for somebody willing to take control before the series completely slipped away.

Donovan Mitchell made sure it was him.

After scoring only four points in the first half, Mitchell erupted for 39 after halftime as the Cavaliers rolled past the Detroit Pistons 112-103 to even the series at 2-2 heading into Wednesday night’s pivotal Game 5 in Detroit.

But the biggest moment may have happened behind closed doors at halftime.

“I apologized to the group,” Mitchell said afterward. “I set the tone in Game 3 getting down a little in transition, and I don’t think I did that once in the first half. I came in and told the guys it’s on me and tried to make a statement in the second half.”

Donovan Mitchell completely changes the game after halftime

And what a statement it became. Mitchell attacked relentlessly after halftime, creating contact, and completely changing the pace of the game. The Cavaliers suddenly looked faster, freer, and far more confident once their star guard found another gear.

The scary part for Detroit? Mitchell never seemed rattled by the rough start. “Air balled the first layup, missed a shot short. Sometimes it’s natural,” Mitchell said. “I’m not tripping. We were down four at half.”

Cleveland opened the third quarter with a massive run that flipped both the game and the energy inside Rocket Arena. Mitchell was repeatedly getting to the free throw line while punishing Detroit whenever the Pistons defense got even slightly out of position.

“Every game is different,” Mitchell said. “But the biggest thing you can do is control what you can control and I can control getting downhill.”

Mitchell also said Cleveland’s pace changed everything offensively once the Cavaliers began forcing stops.

“We understood if we could just get some stops and get out in transition and get some easier looks, we’d be in good shape,” Mitchell said.

Evan Mobley continues doing the little things for Cleveland

While Mitchell’s scoring explosion dominated the headlines, Evan Mobley quietly stuffed the stat sheet again with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, five blocks, and three steals.

“His presence alone deters shots,” Mitchell said. “You don’t have a stat for that.”

Mobley’s activity around the rim completely changed several Detroit possessions even when he wasn’t directly recording a block or steal. Cleveland fed off that energy defensively throughout the second half run.

Now the series heads back to Detroit tied 2-2 with momentum suddenly swinging back toward Cleveland. And after the way Mitchell responded Sunday night, the Cavaliers suddenly look very much alive again.