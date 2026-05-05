Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Game 1 Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

They made it out of the first round.

The Cleveland Cavaliers struggled in the first half of Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors, but it was all Jarrett Allen in the second half, when he picked up a double-double in just the third quarter alone.

With Evan Mobley getting into foul trouble, Allen stepped up and played what could be one his best playoff performances of his career, leading the team in scoring as the Cavs won 114-102 to advance to the next round.

After winning their first round matchup, the Cavs must now must overcome another challenge. The Detroit Pistons came back from being down to the No. 8 seed Orlando Magic 3-1. Detroit has some major momentum from winning that series.

Some of these Cavs players have something major to play for. Detroit is coached by former Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff. He was the coach of the team from 2020-2024. Bickerstaff led the team to win their first playoff series without LeBron James since 1993, but was let go after multiple failed playoff runs.

Reports had suggested that Donovan Mitchell was a part of Bickerstaff's firing, after he spoke about how he was not confident in Bickerstaff's ability to coach the team to a championship. If Mitchell can come out and have a tremendous series and prove he was right, that could be great for Cleveland's postseason chances.

The Cavaliers have a much easier opportunity to make it to the NBA Finals after seeing the Boston Celtics blow a 3-1 lead to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cleveland and Detroit split their regular season games at two wins a piece. Cleveland has also won 12 straight playoff matchups against the Pistons going back to 2007.

Where to catch the Cavs at Pistons game?

Channel: Peacock/NBCSN

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Pistons: Kevin Huerter is out.

Cavs: No Reported Injuries

Potential Starting Lineups

Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Ausar Thompson

Duncan Robinson

Tobias Harris

Jalen Duren

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers at Pistons predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Pistons -3.5

O/U: 215.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 PTS. +200.

Cavaliers 112, Pistons 110: It was written on their whiteboard after the Game 7 win, but the Cavs had “win the possession game”.

Detroit was the best rebounding team in the NBA, if the Cavs want to win, they will HAVE to win the rebound game first. A lot of that will be entrusted to Jarrett Allen to make a difference.

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