How Cavaliers Could Realistically Win 2027 NBA Championship

It was another post season disappointment for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2026. Despite making it the farthest the team has ever made it in the playoffs without LeBron James, they were demolished by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Going into this offseason the Cavs have some choices to make about the roster and who does and does not fit this potential championship roster.

Offseason Moves

A lot of Cleveland’s bench is filled with players on expiring contracts that must be decided upon. Cleveland is looking to bring back one of Dean Wade or Keon Ellis. Wade seems to have interest amongst other NBA teams.

The front office should at least consider letting Wade walk for more money. He has interest from other teams and was not bright spot on the team.

Moving on from Wade could give Cleveland space to draft a new forward like Dailyn Swain and also give Jaylon Tyson that starting spot that some feel he deserves.

They can't bring in any new players being in that second apron right now, so the other move would have to be if you want to run it back with the same roster or make some space for a wing to replace Wade and Ellis.

Evan Mobley

A lot of rumors went around in the second half of the season about Mobley and his future in Cleveland. With his 25th birthday coming at the end of the week, he is reaching a part of his career where he needs to improve.

It looks that Cleveland is going to be sticking with Evan Mobley and believe that he could be the future of the team in a potential Donovan Mitchell-less team.

He has the skill set to be a top player in the NBA. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in the 2025 season and top 10 in MVP voting. Fans also believe in Mobley and that should fill him with confidence for the future.

Ideally, Mobley gets a little bigger. He is on the smaller side, putting on a bit more muscle and working on his post game could turn his play style around from a stretch big to a guy who can carry an entire offense.

James Harden and Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell and Harden mainly need to work on that chemistry they talked so much about building the offseason. It was brought up multiple times that they felt like they needed more time to bond and figure out the offense.

Right now it looks like that has not been the case with James Harden hitting the news this weekend in a bad way.

Harden was the biggest problem in the playoffs with his playmaking mistakes and defensive struggles. Mitchell was able to score in so many of the playoff games, but he also had to make up for Harden's poor performances many times.

A lot needs to go right in Cleveland next year and currently they look to be far from their best.