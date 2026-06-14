Knicks' Championship Proves Cavaliers Can't Run It Back

The New York Knicks won the NBA Championship, giving the Cleveland Cavaliers one final reminder of why they can’t run this thing back.

Immediately after getting swept out of the Eastern Conference Finals by the Knicks, the Cavaliers indicated that they were committed to keeping head coach Kenny Atkinson and president of basketball operations.

If the Cavaliers run back the majority of their 2026 postseason squad, they’re accepting their fate as a pretender in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks proved to be a class above. The Indiana Pacers are a better team with Ivica Zubac and Pascal Siakam with Tyrese Haliburton healthy. The Boston Celtics are deciding between running it back with their championship duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown or making a big swing for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There’s no doubt that the Cavaliers will try to extend Donovan Mitchell this summer. Even though Mitchell’s Cavaliers fell short of expectations again, Altman remained committed to Mitchell immediately following the season. He’s undoubtedly the team’s best player and a top 15 star in the NBA. Those don’t grow on trees.

But Mitchell could wait until next season before committing to the Cavaliers again. Then, he’d be able to sign that $70 million annual megadeal. Perhaps he’d rather bet on himself while evaluating the situation in Cleveland before agreeing to a contract extension this offseason.

Altman can’t wait around for Mitchell, though. The Cavs will have their own pick (No. 29 overall) in the upcoming draft. But their 2027 and 2029 draft picks belong to the Utah Jazz from the 2022 blockbuster trade that landed Mitchell in Cleveland.

So, the Cavs quite literally can’t afford to run this back.

There’s no way Altman and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert would risk getting left at the altar by Mitchell, while still owing draft picks to Utah. The Cavaliers can’t be bad until 2030. It’s quite literally that simple.

Most reports suggest that James Harden will opt out of his contract and sign a new two year deal with the Cavaliers. Whatever. It’s a vehicle to get under the second apron, which is necessary. But Harden was bad in the postseason. In seven of Cleveland’s playoff games, Harden finished with more turnover than field goals made. That’s unacceptable for any player, let alone a 17-year NBA veteran.

The Cavs didn’t sound overly interested in entertaining the Milwaukee Bucks’ trade ask of Evan Mobley in exchange for Giannis. The 24-year-old has developed in Cleveland and it’s understandable that Altman would be hesitant to lose the future of the franchise.

But by trading Darius Garland for Harden at the NBA trade deadline, the Cavs got 10 years older. They made a statement as an organization that they were trying to win a championship on Mitchell’s timeline, even if it meant giving up on promising young talent.

Sure, it could be hard to land Antetokounmpo. It could be equally difficult to land LeBron James, who completely controls his own basketball future.

Would a trade for somebody like New Orleans Pelicans small forward Trey Murphy III be enough? What has he won? What sort of championship pedigree would he bring?

The Cavs certainly aren’t going to blow this thing up. But they also can’t run it back.