Cavaliers Looking To Land Deal With Role Player on Difficult Contract Circumstances

If the Cleveland Cavaliers can avoid allowing Dean Wade to leave and join a new team this offseason, they'd love to do so.

On Monday, June 8, news broke that Wade's camp is looking for a deal near the Mid-Level Exception, first reported on by Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. The 29-year-old hit unrestricted free agency this offseason after being with the Cavaliers since the 2019-2020 campaign.

Taking on an average annual salary of roughly $6 million during his last contract, a Mid-Level Exception would bump him up anywhere from $9 to $15 million, depending on the circumstances.

The Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level exception is available to teams that are over the cap but below the first luxury tax apron, allowing a team to offer contracts for up to four years. The value of this sits around $15 million. If the contract is built upon the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, teams above the first tax apron, but below the second apron, can offer two-year deals at roughly $6 million annually.

REPORT: The “hope” from Dean Wade’s camp is that he lands a deal close to the Mid-Level Exception, per @ChrisFedor pic.twitter.com/t5VvHIMO6C — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) June 8, 2026

Right now, with countless other free agents and contract discussions in limbo, it is somewhat unknown which area the Cavaliers will end up in. However, the front office has said that they want to prioritize signing the homegrown talent.

"The Cavaliers are likely going to prioritize bringing back Dean Wade over Keon Ellis," said NBA correspondent Marc Stein this past weekend.

The Cavs are likely going to prioritize bringing back Dean Wade over Keon Ellis, per @TheSteinLine.



Stein notes that he does not expect the Cavs to entertain trade offers for Evan Mobley. pic.twitter.com/2WXF4cPPk9 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 6, 2026

This past campaign, Wade logged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists a night, all while posting shooting splits of 43.9% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc. Across 342 career games and nearly eight years of professional ball, he sits around 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists a game.

For a player like him, who brings a knack for versatile defense and perimeter shooting off the bench, he makes up for the somewhat lackluster surface-level numbers.

He isn't going to wow you with flashy, highlight-worthy moments, but he will bring a gritty and intense playstyle off the bench. If the Cavaliers want to continue to contend in the Eastern Conference and beyond, having a player like him on the roster makes a difference.

As long as the front office can find a way to finagle the books and make some complex financial maneuvers, they should be able to bring back the 29-year-old for another season in The Land. That is, as long as they don't get outbid, which could certainly happen if the rest of the league values him as much as Cleveland does.

This year's negotiations open on June 30 at 6:00 p.m. EST, with the Moratorium Period and New League Year beginning on July 1. Free agency will then officially follow on July 6 at 12:00 p.m. EST.