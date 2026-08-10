Why Cavs Should Expect Upgraded Version of Donovan Mitchell Next Year

The four-year tenure of Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland has been highly successful for a multitude of reasons. The team has advanced in the playoffs in three consecutive seasons, They just made their first conference finals without LeBron James since 1992.

Fresh off another All-NBA selection, the Cavs SG re-upped this summer. As soon as the opportunity presented itself, the nine-year vet showed love to the city and the franchise.

Three more seasons of No. 45 dominating on the floor.

And as good as he has been so far, the best may even be yet to come for Mitchell. Let’s talk about why he may be even better next season.

The VanVleet Effect (Sort of)

Raptors fans may remember back in 2019 when guard Fred VanVleet got off to a slow start in the postseason. He took a brief leave of absence to be there for his son, and when he got back, he was an entirely different player. The percentages were way up, and he was playing the best basketball of his career.

Not quite the same but similar, Donovan Mitchell has a serious life update this summer. He went from engaged to married, tying the knot with Coco Jones earlier this month. It’s no secret that Mitchell is always trying to reach for the stars when his partner watches him. Well now that his wife will be at the games, that need will not be going anywhere.

Who doesn’t want to impress the one they love on the court every night? Spida will hit his signature step-through move, and point to Coco. Book it.

Locked In to Long-Term Deal

Some players in the past have been known to falter after securing the pay-day. Don’t expect that to be the case with Mitchell, who inked a four-year extension right at the start of free agency. Each time a report comes out questioning his loyalty to Cleveland, he cuts through the noise.

BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers All-NBA star Donovan Mitchell has agreed on a four-year, $273 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2030-31 season and a full trade kicker, CAA's Co-Head of Basketball, Austin Brown, tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7gfOG4n5l1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2026

It’s been clear from the very first day (Sept. 1, 2022) that #45 was acquired by the Cavs that he wanted to be here. From the cheering on the golf course to the night he scored 71 against the Bulls, it’s been absolutely clear. Having a love for the city you’re playing in can provide that extra spark sometimes. Mitchell is going to continue raising the play of the guys around him in the regular season.

He has held his own in the postseason, even having a couple of masterclass performances. That remains the standard, and we’ll be seeing this in Cleveland for years to come.

Determined to Bounce Back

Nobody in Cleveland is smiling at the end of one of the franchise’s biggest breakthroughs. Making the ECF was a huge deal, doing it without LeBron on the roster for the first time in 3.5 decades. The problem was that they blew a massive lead to the Knicks in Game 1 and wound up getting swept.

Once that happened, a lot of finger-pointing happened. Rumors about Kenny Atkinson’s job security began. But the first thing that happened after the draft was Mitchell re-signing. James Harden will be doing the same soon. Mitchell will want to put it right behind him and bounce back. Until the playoffs come around again, Cleveland will have to live with how last year ended.

The determination to bounce back will certainly drive him. After averaging nearly 28 ppg on close to 50% shooting last season, expect even better statistical performances from Mitchell this year. An All-NBA First-Team type of campaign, to be exact.

Here he comes.