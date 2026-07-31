Peyton Watson Could Be Ideal Wing Option for Cleveland Cavaliers This Offseason

According to reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers are sniffing around the idea of bringing in a serious option on the wing.

After missing out on LeBron James, the Cavs quickly pivoted to Mario Hezonja on a veteran minimum contract. But that’s not enough, as the Cavs understand they must significantly upgrade an important spot on their roster.

James Harden still hasn’t signed. He’s giving Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman an opportunity to pursue a sign-and-trade for Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson.

And Watson could be a solution to Cleveland’s wing crisis.

The 6-foot-8 forward started 40 of his 54 games with the Nuggets last season. Averaging just a tick under 30 minutes per game, Watson averaged 14 points, two assists and five rebounds. Watson shot 49% from the field and 41% from three-point territory.

During his rookie season, Watson won an NBA championship with the Nuggets. Still just 23, Watson would be a piece of the Cavaliers for many years to come.

What would Watson cost the Cavaliers?

The Nuggets would probably like to keep him, but they’re up against apron restrictions which could make it difficult to keep Watson in Denver on a long-term extension.

Max Strus has been mentioned in trade rumors, as his expiring deal could be attractive to teams. The Cavs have also been trying to dump Dennis Schroder’s salary this offseason.

But this is a complex trade, and multiple teams could be needed to help the Cavs facilitate salaries and make an extension for Watson feasible. From a roster fit perspective, Watson could be worth the gymnastics it would take to acquire him.

The Cavaliers should be open to listening to offers on center Jarrett Allen.

The 10-year veteran has developed into a quality NBA big man during his time with the Cavaliers. But the Cavs are all in on Evan Mobley, and there’s not much floor spacing for Harden and Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs opted to keep Mobley over blockbuster trades for Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Could the Cavs get more than just Watson in a multi-team trade that included Allen? He’s a double-double machine and is still just 28. He instantly raises the core of any front court that he’s a part of. Not to mention, the Cavs would need to extend Watson, which could decrease the price of what they'd have to sacrifice for him.

But Watson helps the Cavaliers solve their biggest problem. They’ve been searching for an actual wing since James left town in 2018. LeBron skipped over the Cavs again. Even though the Cavs are also interested in a sign and trade for small forward Jonathan Kuminga, Watson is a better shooter.

He could be an ideal target, even if a trade required a big return package.