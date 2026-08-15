How the Dennis Schroder Trade Impacts Cavaliers Salary Cap

Assuming both Dennis Schröder and Tre Mann pass their physicals, this guard swap between the Cavaliers and the Hornets provides Cleveland with about $6.8 million in savings.

With approximately $32 million in space before hitting the first apron, the Cavaliers have some options to fill in the last two roster spots.

Let's dive into what this means.

James Harden

Assuming James Harden returns, the Cavaliers are likely to have to pay him 25+ million to get him to stay in Cleveland. This would leave the Cavs with about $6.1 million of the mid-level exception to offer to a potential free agent, and round out the roster.

However if the Cavaliers were to be involved in an incoming sign and trade, they would be hard capped at the first apron and unable to go over that number this season. This makes Peyton Watson almost an impossibility at this point, barring a larger trade to move off large amounts of cap space, as he is a restricted free agent and would have to be a sign and trade.

The more likely scenario, given the Schroder trade, is that the Cavaliers pursue unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga who is likely to demand less than the 4 year $70 million deal that Peyton Watson already declined from Denver earlier this week.

James Harden Alternatives

The Cavaliers also can move on from Harden and attempt to bring in whatever players or picks they might be able to scrape together for Harden at this juncture. If the Cavaliers do decide to move on from Harden, expect them to make multiple moves and slightly reshape the roster.

This could include anything from a Jarrett Allen trade, to moving Strus for cap relief, to a blockbuster that includes both players and more. This caliber of a shakeup this late in the offseason is uncommon, but not unheard of.

If the Cavaliers do decide to go down this route, expect Dennis Schröder to be the first domino in a rapid cascade of trades that should take place over the next week or two.

Reality

More likely than not, the Cavaliers are trying to clear small amounts of cap space to entice a quality player to take a small one year “prove it” contract with the Cavs. This is one of the reasons Kuminga is a greater possibility.

The Hawks declined a $24 million team option for Kuminga at the option deadline. Since Kuminga has remained unsigned, he might be willing to accept a smaller, one-year, deal to prove himself to other interested teams in the 2027 offseason.

This would put the Cavs in competition with teams like the Lakers to give Kuminga a shot to display his abilities. Since Kuminga would not have to be acquired via sign and trade, he would also give the Cavaliers greater ability to change the roster midseason as they won't be hard capped at the first apron.

Kuminga is also more likely to be a major contributor to the rotation on the Cavs compared to the Lakers, where he is likely to be seated behind offseason acquisition Quinten Grimes as well as a fully guaranteed contract in Jarred Vanderbilt.