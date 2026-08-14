Why Hasn’t James Harden Signed With the Cavaliers Yet?

James Harden was acquired at the trade deadline last season in exchange for fan-favorite Darius Garland and a second round draft pick. At the time of the acquisition, it was expected that the Cavs would offer Harden an extension come offseason.

Fast forward to the playoffs, and James Harden put on one of his most embarrassing postseason displays to date. As a result of this, the Cavaliers pivoted from extension conversations to much more realistic salary expectations for Harden at this stage in his career.

What followed seemed to be a "gentleman’s agreement" that Harden would decline his player option so the Cavaliers could pursue free agents, so long as Harden was guaranteed his declined contract over two seasons.

This is likely where both sides seemingly began to struggle to reach an agreement. Shortly thereafter, Harden was arrested in Texas for gun charges that were eventually dropped. This likely made the Cavs ease their pursuit of him a bit.

Strained Relationship

Then, weeks later LeBron James decided to go to Philadelphia to join the 76ers rather than return home to reunite with his hometown Cavs.

While this likely impacted Harden’s desire to re-sign in Cleveland, it also further strained the relationship from both sides as Rich Paul cited Harden as a core reason LeBron was unwilling to return to Cleveland.

This could not have made the Cavs front office very pleased with Harden, as Paul noted LeBron would’ve more seriously considered Cleveland had they not traded Klutch Sports client Darius Garland the season prior.

With both sides now displeased with one another, there has been little news from either party since LeBron made his decision.

Potential Trade on the Horizon?

New reports suggest that Harden could actually be on the move. With the Cavs owning Harden’s non-bird rights, they are the only team that can offer up to 120% of his previous salary. This luckily means that Harden is likely to opt for a sign and trade, where the Cavaliers can receive a player or picks in return for Harden.

If a sign and trade is in the future for Harden, Cavs fans should weather expectations on what a return might look like. While Harden’s trade value would typically be able to land another big named star, sign and trades are known for netting less value as the player(Harden) could technically walk for less money.

While dream scenarios might include players like Kevin Durant, this is admittedly far-fetched. As the Rockets are seemingly intrigued by a Harden reunion, the more popular hypothetical trades are underwhelming in comparison to a KD acquisition.

One such trade would have the Cavs parting ways with Harden, Strus, Schroder, and an unprotected 2031 first round pick for Aaron Gordon and Fred VanVleet. While this trade doesn’t seem to move the needle in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference, two things are apparent.

First, James Harden is unlikely to remain a Cavalier next season. The second is that the Cavaliers are rapidly running out of time to improve the roster and fill their last two roster spots, meaning they must act immediately.