Pros and Cons of Cavaliers Pursuing DeMar DeRozan in Free Agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers are now moving into Plan B with LeBron James heading to the Philadelphia 76ers instead of Northeast Ohio.

With names such as Kevin Love, Jonathan Kuminga and Mario Hezonja being chucked around as potential signings, there’s one free agent that has gone under the radar that, on paper, makes a lot of sense.

Cavs need a SF. DeMar DeRozan is still available. DeRozan and Harden are longtime friends. He’s still one of the best midrange scorers in the league.



Now that LeBron is not available, Cavs should consider signing DeRozan. pic.twitter.com/8xRm3bWDJv — BGN Hoops (@BGNHoops) July 25, 2026

And that free agent worth monitoring is DeMar DeRozan. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, DeRozan is viewed by many around the league as an option for teams that have missed out on LeBron.

"Veteran score-first guard DeMar DeRozan has also been viewed leaguewide as a low-cost option for any team that missed out on James," Fedor said.

What can DeRozan bring to the table, and would it have an impact on the Cavs?

For the Cavs, DeRozan would be able to provide a consistent scoring boost, either as a starter or off the bench.

The 36-year-old appeared in 77 games for the Sacramento Kings last season, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game. He shot an efficient 49% from the field but connected on just 32% from beyond the arc. However, while DeRozan likes to run, he is considered more of a midrange maestro.

For Cleveland, you have a scorer, and that’s what is needed from a small forward that they are looking for.

However, while there's little doubt about DeRozan's ability to bag points, his offensive game and how he plays doesn’t mean he is a natural fit in every system. He thrives with the ball in his hands, creating shots off the dribble rather than spacing the floor as a catch-and-shoot threat. His three-point numbers from last season reinforce that he is not the type of player who provides consistent spot-up shooting.

There are legitimate questions about how seamlessly his ball-dominant style would mesh with Cleveland's second unit, especially with rookie Meleek Thomas, who proved to be a scoring phenom at the recent NBA Summer League, and he will look to have the ball in his hands.

Of course, he will look to support the rookie as well, along with being another option for its main offensive weapon, Donovan Mitchell, but while a decent fit on paper, you have to question whether DeRozan will gel with the team.

It will be interesting to see how Cleveland approaches the remainder of the NBA offseason. Missing out on the James sweepstakes was a major setback for the Cavaliers, but it's hard to imagine they'll remain inactive.