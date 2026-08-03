James Harden Remains Unsigned, Trying To Give Cavs Free Agency Flexibility

James Harden is currently one of the biggest names in free agency, and he became a free agent after opting out of his deal.

Now, the All-Star guard is playing the waiting game, as he intends to re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland is trying to salvage its offseason, and different names are tied to the franchise. Jonathan Kuminga is one of them, and now, another player is in the mix. Peyton Watson is on the Cavs' radar, and like Kuminga, they can acquire him in a sign-and-trade deal.

Cavs Targeting Championship-Winning Wing

Watson is a restricted free agent, and the Denver Nuggets offered him a five-year, $70 million deal. The young wing had a respectable 2025-26 season, and he has captured the attention of numerous teams. So, while the Cavaliers have a shot at him, teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks could stand in their way.

The Cavs are looking for a wing, and Watson fits the bill. There is a chance Cleveland lands him, and at this moment, he is a priority. However, the team is still keeping tabs on Kuminga.

With the Mario Hezonja signing out of the way, the Cavaliers are moving on to their next step. Landing Kuminga or Watson would be ideal, and once that is finished, they can re-sign Harden. While an agreement is in place, the veteran has yet to sign. That decision stems from the Cavs' pursuit of players like Kuminga and Watson, and it gives them the flexibility to make moves.

Initially, that flexibility was intended for LeBron James, but things did not go according to plan. So, the Cavs are looking elsewhere and they are trying to get something done. It has been a process, but eventually, they will make something happen.

Then, once Harden returns, the Cavs will have their core in place. The 11-time All-Star joined Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, as the Cavaliers parted ways with Darius Garland. Harden played 20 games with his new team, and he averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds. When it came to the playoffs, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Cleveland has its share of talent, but adding another piece will be key. Harden is giving his team a chance to do so, and once everything falls into place, he and the Cavaliers will continue their championship quest.