Knicks Coach Mike Brown Admits He Targeted James Harden in Cavs Meltdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers were up 22 points against the New York Knicks with less than eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

And then, the collapse happened.

The Cavs lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 115-104 after only scoring three points in overtime.

After the game, Knicks head coach Mike Brown shared the hash truth about Cavs guard James Harden.

"It's no secret, we totally targeted James Harden,” Brown said after the game.

For the sixth time this postseason, Harden finished the game with more turnovers than field goals made. He had six turnovers and scored just five goals. Harden only had three assists, also. It was clear that Brown’s Knicks knew exactly what to do to make Harden struggle.

“When I was in Golden State and we played Houston, we counted James Harden's dribbles. We told our guys he's dribbling close to 1000 times a game,” Brown explained. “Keep picking him up full court and making him dribble. At the end of the game, it would wear him down.”

That’s exactly what happened in Cleveland’s Game 1 meltdown in New York. The Knicks constantly forced Harden to switch onto superstar guard Jalen Brunson. At 36, Harden had no chance slowing down Brunson, who almost singlehandedly torched Harden to power the Knicks to victory.

As Harden struggled defensively, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson refused to call a timeout during the 18-1 Knicks run. Cleveland had no answer for how to slow down the Knicks, and Atkinson allowed his aging point guard to suffer on an island against Brunson, one of the best scorers in the NBA.

Cavs must adjust in Game 2

For three quarters of Game 1, the Cavaliers completely outclassed the Knicks on both sides of the floor. But in the fourth quarter, the Knicks finally learned that they could abuse Harden on screens, as the Cavaliers weren’t able to help him switch out of undesirable matchups.

Atkinson had no answers after the game, explaining that the team is going to stick with their veteran guard. Cleveland’s second-year head coach quipped that the team got “unlucky” and defended his bizarre decision to keep timeouts in his pocket as the Knicks dominated the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks have a 1-0 lead in this series because Brown outcoached Atkinson, utilizing his prior success against Harden to exploit his biggest weaknesses – turning the ball over and playing defense.