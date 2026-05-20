Two Alarming Reasons Why Cavaliers Blew 22-Point Game 1 Lead Against Knicks

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals was the worst loss of the NBA Playoffs for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fresh off the heels of a Game 7 victory against the Detroit Pistons, Cavs star Donovan Mitchell was poised, leading Cleveland to a comfortable halftime lead against the New York Knicks in Game 1. In the third quarter, Cleveland’s lead ballooned to 22 points as the crowd at Madison Square Garden began to boo their home team.

Then, the fourth quarter happened.

Kenny Atkinson's timeout strategies cost the Cavaliers again

Cleveland collapsed and the game went to overtime tied at 101. The Cavaliers only scored three points in overtime, blowing the 22-point lead and losing Game 1 115-104.

The Cavaliers were up 17. The Knicks went on a big run, with All-Star guard Jalen Brunson heating up from deep after New York struggled from three-point territory throughout the first three quarters. Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson didn’t call a timeout until the Knicks cut the game to within five points.

This postseason, Atkinson’s timeout strategy has been puzzling. But not more puzzling than the decision to stick with his veteran point guard.

James Harden with another clunker

Game 1 was another outing where James Harden looked every bit of 36 years old. In 42 minutes, Harden scored just 15 points and was 5-of-16 from the field. He made just one of his eight three-point attempts. Harden turned the ball over six times, a team high.

But worse than any of that?

In the fourth quarter, the Knicks identified that they could pick on Harden in pick and roll situations, as the Cavs were unable to switch. Harden was left in difficult positions defending a much better player in Brunson.

Atkinson’s decision to stick with Harden again could prove to be series altering for the Cavaliers.

With eight minutes to go, the Cavaliers were up 22 points. It felt like they were less than 10 minutes away from being three wins away from getting back to the NBA Finals. They were the more physical team, the more active team throughout the first three quarters. But they scored just 15 points from that point, and completely folded on defense as the Knicks picked on their aging superstar.

This offseason, Harden is expected to ink a new deal to make him one of the richest players in the NBA. His showing in Game 1 certainly doesn’t warrant that.

For the sixth time in these playoffs, Harden had more turnovers than he had field goals made. For a Cavaliers team that’s prioritizing playoff success over regular season results, entertaining a historic playoff underachiever in Harden remains an interesting choice.

The Cavs have been a weird team throughout the entire postseason. Maybe they respond in Game 2, or find a way to claw back into this series once it shifts to Rocket Arena. But that feels like a demoralizing loss.