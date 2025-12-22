How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets game tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

One loss away before the Cavs front office ends up likely making a big move. Two days off for the team as they return tonight to play the Hornets again. Three losses in a row, which has been their longest win streak this season.

In their last game between the two, the Hornets blew a big lead in the end of the game, but it took a lot out of the Cavaliers as they scored nothing in overtime to lose to Charlotte 119-111.

Cleveland (15-14) are in a bad spot. It has been known all season that they have some issues they need to fix in the way they are playing games. If the Cavs lose this, changes will almost certainly be made.

One change that should be considered for the starting lineup tonight with the decision to move De’Andre Hunter to the bench is that Nae’Qwon Tomlin has worked so hard this season and played well. He should be rewarded with more consistent minutes and some starts this year.

The Hornets (9-19) just got blown out in their last game against the Pistons. Attitude and feeling is low for the team. It is a chance the Cavaliers need to take and hop onto that.

LaMelo Ball is back so that helps the team with some of their playmaking and offensive issues. Although Ball has not been at the All-Star level of his past this year, they should not take this game lightly.

Owner Dan Gilbert has become increasingly frustrated with the team and has becomes more involved in the team this season.

Where to find the Hornets vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio and Peacock

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Cleveland Injury Report

Hornets: Grant Williams (knee) is out. Collin Sexton (quad) is out. Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) is questionable. LaMelo Ball (wrist) is probable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Evan Mobley (calf) is out. Craig Porter Jr. (illness) is probable. Donovan Mitchell (illness) is probable. Sam Merrill (hand) is probable.

Probable Starting Lineups

LaMelo Ball

Kon Knueppel

Brandon Miller

Miles Bridges

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Nae’Qwon Tomlin

Jarrett Allen

Hornets vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 9

O/U: 238.5

Cavaliers 120, Hornets 111: This has to be a win tonight if players like Jarrett Allen or Darius Garland want to be in Cleveland for more of their career. Rebound better, defend better, take smarter shots. Gotta do a ton to get a big win.

Some interesting numbers from Jackson Flickinger to note. The Cavs are winning by 25.9 points per 100 possessions when Garland, Mitchell, Mobely, and Allen share the floor. Injuries have made these numbers hard to come by this year.

The Cavs are outscoring opponents by 25.9 points per 100 possessions (100th percentile) when Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen share the floor this season.



The issue is they've only played together for 127 possessions so far. — Jackson Flickinger (@JacksFlickinger) December 21, 2025

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Tuesday, Dec 23. Vs New Orleans

Thursday, Dec. 25 @ New York