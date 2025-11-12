Legendary Cleveland Cavaliers player undoubtedly nearing end of career

Nearly 10 years ago, Kevin Love was at the top of the world.

The sharpshooting forward was dominating the NBA as one of the top perimeter shooting and rebounding forwards in the league. He was critical in helping lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals for multiple years before hoisting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in 2016.

That come-from-behind series win will forever go down as one of the greatest feats in Cleveland sports history.

But, as time passes the likelihood that these player's careers will come to close.

And Loves' timeline might be approaching its end point.

This past offseason, Love was traded from the Miami Heat to the Utah Jazz. The movement of Love was involved in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, with the headline-grabbing player being forward John Collins.

With Love going to a young, rebuilding team like the Jazz, it seemed that his buyout would be inevitable. After all, at the tail-end of his career, Love would probably just want to head to a championship-contending team and play a role as a locker room veteran.

However, with the NBA season now over double-digit games in, he remains with the Jazz.

"I've seen a lot, and I've done a lot in this league," Love said during his media day presser with Utah. "As far as being a vet, and imparting wisdom: knowing to keep it light, getting through to guys, being curious about other guys as well, and what makes them tick and how I can get the best out of them. That's where I feel like I can help in a very big way."

In the 2025-26 campaign, the 37-year-old has played in five games, tacking on 4.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists a night. He's also shooting splits of 35.7% from the field and 25.0% from three-point range.

But as Love said, his role really isn't to be a consistent contributor on the court at this point of his career. His goal is to help shape the young talent on the Jazz into regular contributors and help lead them to success with his experience.

A recent report from Brett Siegel via ClutchPoints stated, "He has embraced his role as the veteran leader. ... Love has formed a strong connection with his 37-year-old head coach, ... many inside Utah's front office, including Danny Ainge. Love seems to be at peace with where he is, which is why no change is expected."

At this point, it looks like Love's career rests in his arms. If he wants to get a potential buyout, he could probably request one, but if he wants to stay with the Jazz, he will.

That could obviously end up changing towards the back half of the season if a contending team needs a veteran presence, but for now, he will maintain his role with the Jazz.

At the age of 37, he may only have one-to-two more seasons in his legs.

While it would be an incredible reunion to see Love in a Cavaliers jersey one more time in his storied career, the most likely future sees the once dominant forward finishing off his career quietly in the mountains of Utah.

A well-deserved conclusion for one of the greatest Cavaliers to ever lace up their shoes.