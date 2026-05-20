It's hard to imagine that Cleveland has suffered a loss as disappointing as Tuesday's in quite some time.

From Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 19, the Cleveland Cavaliers dropped Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the New York Knicks in heartbreaking fashion. Head coach Kenny Atkinson, who spoke to media members immediately following the 115-104 loss, described the Cavaliers as being "unlucky," something that certainly won't sit well with fans.

"I thought they hit some really tough shots in that fourth quarter," Atkinson said postgame. "You know, those two threes, prayer threes, and the shot clock. I think we got a little unlucky, quite honestly."

"We got a little unlucky, quite honestly."



Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson on the Knicks' 22-point 4th quarter comeback to win Game 1 of the ECF. pic.twitter.com/lAFrjpGxa1 — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2026

To say that the Cavaliers were simply unlucky, when the team all-out collapsed down the stretch, seems like a massive excuse.

With a 22-point advantage in the fourth quarter of action, it seemed that the Cavaliers were going to take Game 1 and have an easy coast into Game 2. But the Knicks weren't going to go away quietly; they stormed back to rally and tie the game up late, forcing extra time.

Such an effort was the biggest postseason comeback in franchise history for the Knicks.

Could some of that have been a little bit of luck? Maybe, but certainly not all 22 points in the comeback, nor the Cavaliers' 11-4 advantage in overtime. At the same time, to say the Cavaliers were simply unlucky is inaccurate, especially considering they shot just 29% from the floor and grabbed only seven rebounds in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers simply lost the game. Luck barely, if at all, played a part in it.

It wasn't just Knicks history that was made either, though, as Tuesday's march from behind was the second-biggest comeback in NBA history, sitting just behind the Los Angeles Clippers’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies way back on April 29, 2012.

Atkinson went on to say that the Cavaliers played great basketball for most of the game, but just couldn't finish strong.

May 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts with teammates after losing to the New York Knicks in overtime of game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"...We played great basketball tonight for, you know, three quarters," he said. "You know, unfortunately, fourth quarter, you know, they dominated us in the fourth quarter."

Well, Atkinson and the rest of the Cavaliers' coaching staff better figure out how they can respond in Game 2, because the team's confidence has to be in the dumpster right now. Winning Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals as they did on Sunday, then collapsing down the stretch in one of the toughest environments in basketball, casts a dark cloud on the team moving forward.

When the Cavaliers and Knicks meet back up again on Thursday, May 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST, all eyes will be on the team that blew a 22-point deficit just days ago.

The question: were they just "unlucky" on Tuesday, or was this a fluke run to the conference finals?