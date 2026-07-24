LeBron Says Ohio Will Always Be Home As the Cavaliers Think of Next Moves

After nearly a month of speculation, wondering, and, for Cleveland Cavaliers fans, praying – their wishes have not been answered. LeBron James is indeed heading to the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that James inked a two-year, $8 million deal with the 76ers on Friday, leaving the Cavs wiping the board clean and considering alternatives now that LeBron has opted against a return home.

But as the fallout now starts on today’s main story, James took to social media to explain the reason behind his move.

LeBron says Northeast Ohio will always be home

Taking to social media following the news, James revealed that he was nearly done and ready to retire this offseason.

another championship.



I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.



Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!



🙏🏾🫡👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

James has said that he does not want a “farewell tour” final season like Kobe Bryant or former teammate and good friend Dwayne Wade. He said that he will retire when he knows he has fallen out of love with the preparation and isn’t feeling the competitive nature of the game that oozes out of him.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” LeBron said on his social media pages.

“I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.”

But in a touching note, he wrote at the bottom that Northeast Ohio will always be home, while thanking the other two clubs that he has played for – Miami Heat and, more recently, the Los Angeles Lakers.

James has also hinted that this upcoming season could very well be his last, as he explained his move to the Sixers.

“This is my last decision,” he stated. “I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

What now for Cleveland?

The infamous saying, “Back to the drawing board”, is quite the understatement for the Cavs now.

It’s common knowledge that once James made his decision, there would be a domino effect, and we could witness a plethora of signings. Cleveland is now on that hit list.

They are desperate for a wing player now that Dean Wade has moved on. The sad news is that, given their salary cap, the options are extremely slim. Kevin Love can still provide a service, but doesn’t exactly fit the bill, plus given James’ decision, it’s unlikely that he will head to Cleveland.

Mario Hezonja, who is currently at EuroLeague side Real Madrid, is a decent fit but can only really be a role player off the bench, and Georges Niang is another player floating around.

Cleveland wanted their favorite son back, but he declined. Now, it’s desperation mode.