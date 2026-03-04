Cavaliers Pick Up Bittersweet Win vs Pistons As Cleveland Dealt Another Injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up a massive win last night over the Detroit Pistons as they took advantage of a six point halftime lead to win 113-109.

With the win the Cavaliers improved to 39-24 while the Pistons dropped to 45-15.

The Cavaliers now sit just 7.5 games behind the first place Pistons, and 1.5 games behind the third place New York Knicks. The Cavaliers are now 21-11 in the friendly confines of Rocket Arena, while the Pistons fell to 21-8 on the road.

Cavaliers able to win despite missing key players

Mar 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) sits on the bench in the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cavs were not favorites in the game, and for good reason. Donovan Mitchell was ruled out the day before the game as he continues to linger with a groin injury. The Cavs were also missing Dean Wade due to an ankle injury.

The Cavaliers were able to hold star Cade Cunningham to 10 total points in 39 minutes, and were able to hold Isaiah Stewart to four points in his return from suspension. The Cavaliers got a massive game from an unlikely star in Jaylon Tyson, as he logged 22 points on 5-12 shooting from beyond the arc in 32 minutes.

The Cavaliers had lost their previous two matchups to the Pistons, and were in danger of losing their third straight matchup to Detroit before locking in in the second half and seeing out the win.

Cavaliers bad injury luck continues

The Cavaliers may have run into more bad luck. In the third quarter of last nights game, big man Jarrett Allen left the game with a knee injury and did not return.

Allen spoke with reporters after the game and downplayed any seriousness to the injury, stating he would be just fine, but nonetheless it is cause for concern for Cavaliers fans as the team can’t afford any more injuries going down the stretch in to the playoffs.

Cavaliers able to win despite being out-rebounded on the night

The Cavaliers won despite falling short against the Pistons in quite a few metrics. The Pistons shot better from beyond the arc and the floor than the Cavs, and Detroit also out-rebounded Cleveland. The Cavaliers led by as many as 10 at one points before allowing the Pistons to grow into the game.

The Cavaliers are now 2-0 on their home-stand, and will finish their three game stretch at Rocket Arena on Saturday against the 41-20 second place Boston Celtics.