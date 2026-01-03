Cavaliers involved in trade talks with LeBron James and Lakers this past summer

Will LeBron James spend one more stop in Cleveland to end his illustrious NBA career?

Some think so, other's thing he's going to cap off his time by fading into the Los Angeles sunset.

But one thing is confirmed, this past summer, trade conversations aimed around James and the Cleveland Cavaliers did occur.

"Multiple league sources tell me that Rich Paul’s conversations with the Mavs, Clippers, Warriors and Cavs this summer 'were very real,'" national NBA Insider Brandon Robinson said in an interview with the BIGPLAY Sports Network.

The Lakers haven't been a true NBA contender over the past few seasons, especially with other high-level Western Conference teams only getting stronger, which is why such conversations about a trade are occurring. As James approaches the final few seasons of his basketball career, he's mentioned numerous times that he wants to win another Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. Taking a jump, leaving the Lakers and chasing his fifth ring might be an option in his mind.

James is currently in his 23rd season in the league, continuing to be an effective player. He's averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists a night on shooting splits of 50.8% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc. He's even still playing a major chunk of minutes this late in his career, averaging 33.1 a night in 16 starts.

The good thing is, he's still enjoying playing the sport, so he's not yet ready to hang up his shoes.

"I will say that LeBron is enjoying this OG in residence that he has," Robinson said. "LeBron has not made a decision about his future. And I think that's kind of good because that takes less pressure off of him and just being in the moment."

LeBron James is currently enjoying his "OG in residence" status with the Lakers, but the trade winds were blowing harder than many realize. 💨



Multiple league sources tell me that Rich Paul’s conversations with the Mavs, Clippers, Warriors and Cavs this summer “were very real.”… pic.twitter.com/DoZbiFeeAh — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) January 2, 2026

If he is, in fact, comfortable coasting through the final few years of his career, sticking with the Lakers does make sense. He's currently also still playing with his son, Bronny James, who's in the midst of his second stint in the NBA.

Rumors have circulated, too, that James has considered playing with his son, Bryce James, who's playing college basketball at the University of Arizona. However, he hasn't gotten any action yet on the court this year, let alone started to get NBA looks, so that possibility seems slim.

But with discussions about a potential trade to Cleveland coming up this past summer, it feels like that door will never close.

The last time James was a member of the Cavaliers, he helped lead them to multiple Finals appearances and an NBA championship in 2016. Currently, the team's surging yet again, making three consecutive playoffs.

As they look to make it a fourth, making a trade to pick up James to bolster the roster would certainly set them over the edge. While it's uncertain who the Cavaliers would consider moving on from to get the four-time Most Valuable Player, if Cleveland's front office is able to pair James with Donovan Mitchell, they'd wreak havoc on any given knight.

If it doesn't happen during the 2025-26 campaign, this coming offseason, the conversations around James and a new home will probably spark up again as he's set to be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026.

"I wonder if there's a farewell tour," Robinson said. "Does he take less money to come to Cleveland and win? Because I think Cleveland does have good pieces on that team."

No matter where he ends up, James will look to battle for one more title to end his career.