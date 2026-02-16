What Donovan Mitchell Said About LeBron James During Cavaliers Reunion Speculation

Lebron James may be in year 23, but it doesn't seem like he's going to call it quits just yet.

The current star of the Los Angeles Lakers is averaging 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists a night on 50.2% from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc. While this is considered a decline in his career, at least statistically, the current face of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell, defended James' play.

"In year 23, for him to be doing what he's doing is impressive," Mitchell said at the All-Star weekend celebrations. "You look at the longevity of it, how he takes care of his body, his mind, how he still performs at a high level.

"He's done a lot for our game and it's a blessing to be around that."

Mitchell's currently putting together one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 29.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists a night. At times, he's single-handedly saved the Cavaliers from in-game collapses and kept the team in contention for a top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Back on Feb. 9, he helped lead the Cavaliers to a win over the Denver Nuggets, 119-117, with a 32-point, 10-assist performance.

At the NBA Trade Deadline, the team was able to bring in help for him, acquiring James Harden in exchange for point guard Darius Garland. The move built the team's ceiling up, while also not dragging down any of the rest of the lineup's playstyle.

Now, rumors have begun swirling that Mitchell and Harden want to get James to Cleveland this offseason. His comments at the All-Star weekend press conference might just be another tactic to make it happen.

Donovan Mitchell on LeBron James:



“In year 23, for him to be doing what he’s doing is impressive. You look at the longevity of it, how he takes care of his body, his mind, how he still performs at a high level. He’s done a lot for our game and it’s a blessing to be around that.” pic.twitter.com/eg7rK7YAoj — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) February 16, 2026

James' Future in the NBA

It would be shocking to see the former No. 1 overall selection of the Cavaliers back in 2003, end his career with anyone else but them.

The 21-time All-Star, four-time MVP and four-time NBA champion has done just about everything he could've hoped for in the league. After starting his career in Cleveland, where he played for seven seasons, he made the decision to join the Miami Heat for four campaigns, winning two championships with them. Following those great years as a member of the Big Three, with Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade, he decided to return back to The Land, leading them to a championship in 2016.

But after things got difficult and the championship window dried up, he decided to leave and take his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he's stayed for the past eight campaigns.

Unfortunately for him, while trying to build up a championship-contending team, the group around him never meshed well enough. He's had some of the league's top guards in Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook and De'Angelo Russell, great bigs in Anthony Davis and even sharpshooting contributors like Austin Reaves, yet he's only been able to win one championship, back in 2020.

As he looks to finish his career on a high note, if not with a championship but with a storybook ending, Cleveland's the best fit. That would allow him to celebrate his career with the team that took a chance on him nearly 24 years ago.

After the trade for Harden, the Cavaliers have become a sweeter spot for James. Right now, the Cavaliers are competing for a top spot in the conference standings and hoping to make a run in the postseason.

"As a Bron fan, to be able to be a teammate would obviously be special," Mitchell admitted a few days ago. "But that’s something not in my control. (...) There’s always going to be reports. It’s natural, it’s going to be a thing. But at the end of the day, to your point, my main focus right now is trying to get this championship. And whatever happens, it happens. (...) I mean, it’s LeBron James, right?

"But at the end of the day, that’s not my focus. (…) We just traded for James Harden, Dennis Schroeder, Keon Ellis, hey, let’s try to find a way to get a ring and go from there."

A world where the Cavaliers have Mitchell, Harden and James on the same roster is an exciting one, and at least right now, it seems there's a possibility this dream could become a reality in the coming months.