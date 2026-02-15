Donovan Mitchell Opens Up About Teaming Up With LeBron James Next Season on Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers are fully focused on winning an NBA title this season, but there's also something lingering in the minds of players, coaches, personnel members and fans alike.

Could LeBron James be returning home for the third time?

James will have a player option with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, and he might opt out to explore other options. With James turning 42 by the end of the year and entering what could be one of his final seasons in the NBA, he could make a move back home one last time.

Donovan Mitchell speaks on playing with LeBron

Clearly, players everywhere want the opportunity to team up with LeBron, and Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell openly expressed his desire to play alongside him.

"As a Bron fan, that would be special," Mitchell said on Saturday via NBA SiriusXM radio. "But that's not something that is in my control. At the end of the day, my main focus is winning a ring."

Donovan Mitchell on the rumors of LeBron James returning to Cleveland:



“As a Bron fan, that would be special. But that’s not something that is in my control. At the end of the day, my main focus is winning a ring.”

pic.twitter.com/Qo3a0xI2fB — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) February 15, 2026

It would be great to see James return home and team up with Mitchell and James Harden, who could be the best backcourt duo in the league. A few weeks ago, the Cavs traded for Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers.

When James was still a member of the Cavs in 2018, people around the NBA claimed that his departure for the Lakers that offseason was "the worst-kept secret in the league." However, this time, things might change and tilt in favor of Cleveland.

It makes perfect sense for James to return and play for the Cavs, considering he grew up in Akron, Ohio. He was drafted by the Cavs in 2003 and celebrated a championship win in Cleveland back in 2016.

Although James left the Cavaliers twice, he remains royalty in Cleveland, and nearly every fan would welcome him back with open arms.

Another compelling reason for James to return is that the Cavs' roster is stacked, and they could really benefit from one of the greatest players ever to grace the court. There's a strong possibility that the Cavs could clinch the title this season, but if they fall short as they have in the last three seasons, LeBron might be the missing piece to push them over the edge.

The next five months are going to be exciting for Cavs fans, as there’s potential for a deep playoff run and possibly LeBron making a return home for one last chance at a title.