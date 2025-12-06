Cavaliers legend explains why it's far too early to worry about struggles

Before the season, the aspirations for NBA championship was high with all Cleveland Cavaliers fans after how close the team has been in recent years.

The first 23 games of the season have been nothing but a massive disappointment as the team are in second place in the Central Division behind the hot Detroit Pistons. Cleveland's last two weeks have been rough as the Cavs have lost four of the last five games, including falling to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Not everyone in Cleveland is in full panic mode, though. Cavaliers legend Daniel "Booby" Gibson spoke on the BIGPLAY's Full Court Cleveland show as he had a message for the fans, but also shared what he wants to see in the team moving forward.

"You know the last thing I'm going to say is worry. We cannot worry this early in the season. You touched on it a little bit. We might have had at the most different starting lineups in the NBA when you think about that. Even last night what I thought was great. After the game, I saw my boy DG getting shots up after the game. So, what I need the fans to understand is these are the dog years of the season. You got to grind your way and figure out your identity. What I do want to see is us find that togetherness, that joy. What I don't feel right now with the guys and maybe that's because they haven't had a consistent lineup of guys that we're used to. I still want to feel the energy of just joy and freedom on the floor."

Nobody is panicking around here about the Cavs. #LetEmKnow@BooBysWorld1 explains the mindset as the team overcomes the dog days. pic.twitter.com/RJ3qtvISiL — Full Court Cleveland (@FullCourtCLE) December 5, 2025

The Cavaliers have already had 11 different starters in the lineup this season, given all the injuries they have been dealing with. No player on the team has played in all 23 games this season, with center Evan Mobley playing the most games at 22.

Despite the recent struggles, the Cavaliers are tied for ninth in the NBA in points per game with 119.1. They are also ninth in offensive rebounds with 12.3 per game.

Cleveland has also been opportunistic on defense, ranking 10th in steals (8.9 per game) and 4th in blocks (5.8 per game). They are also fifth in turnovers with 13.3 per game.

All the characteristics are there for this Cavaliers team to bounce back and still have a chance to win the NBA title. December is too early to panic, as there are still four months in the regular season, a long way from there.