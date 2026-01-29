When the Cleveland Cavaliers made a trade for Lonzo Ball this offseason, it seemed like it could have been the steal of the offseason.

He was expected to maintain the point guard position while Darius Garland worked his way back from injury, and be a star for the second unit later in the season. Instead, Ball has essentially fallen out of the rotation as the experiment looks to have failed in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers may already be looking to part ways with Ball ahead of the trade deadline according to NBA Insider Mike Scotto.

The Cavaliers initially made the trade for Ball in June, swapping Isaac Okoro in a one-for-one trade. While Okoro had been a defensive cornerstone for the franchise over the past few years, the team opted to take a risk with the veteran guard who would be a cheaper option in Cleveland.

The main risk was Ball’s health. He had missed two full years with injury, and only appeared in a handful of games in the 2024-25 season before being shut down once again.

Ball this season

To start the year, Ball announced he would be unlikely to play in any back-to-backs, but wasn’t dealing with any lingering issues.

Ball has struggled on the court this year. He shoots just 31% from the field and 28% from deep. He’s averaging just 4.7 points per game and 3.9 assists.

Recently, Ball fell out of the rotation entirely, with Craig Porter Jr. and Sam Merrill seeing time as the backup guards, along with the emergence of Jaylon Tyson. Ball has since worked his way back into the rotation, but still struggles to find more than 10 minutes a night. He’s only had one game with over 15 minutes in the past month.

What a trade could look like

Ball’s contract isn’t too expensive, $10 million this year and a team option for the same amount next year. Cleveland could use him to hunt for some draft capital, or pair him together in a package with one of the team’s All-Star to try and land some major value.

Ball will still hold plenty of value for teams looking for guard help. He’s still a high IQ guard who has shown flashes of elite passing consistently. He can be a great mentor for younger guards, and a new home where he’s needed to shoot more frequently could get him back into a rhythm.

It’ll be an interesting week for Cleveland as they figure out what moves to make before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. Plenty of rumors have been made about different players, and Ball is just another potential guy on the move for the Cavaliers.