How the Cleveland Cavaliers Could Pull Off Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Trade rumors began to circle around Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the season amidst the Milwaukee Bucks early struggles.

In recent days, these rumors have began to snowball.

Most recently, with a report from ESPN insider Shams Charania that Milwaukee has intentions to listen to offers for Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason as several rival teams make aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks for him, and the franchise is starting to listen, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OejatbQjDy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2026

Can the Cavs go after Giannis?

While the second apron does restrict the Cavaliers heavily in their abilities to make a trade deadline move, there is a scenario where the Cavs can get under the apron and move additional assets for Antetokounmpo.

The maneuvering the Cavaliers would need to do would be vast, but not impossible.

Getting under the apron

To get under the second apron midseason, the Cavaliers would initially have to move De'Andre Hunter and Lonzo Ball.

The combination of these two deals moved for equivalently smaller salaries is the easiest framework for the Cavs to get back under that pesky second apron, while retaining assets to pursue a max contract caliber player.

Logistics

From there, the Cavaliers would not only have the ability to move multiple players in a trade for Giannis, but they also would unthaw their 2032 first round pick.

This means that in addition to multiple players the Cavaliers could also move an unprotected 2032 first round pick for Antetokounmpo.

This could be any combination of Garland, Allen, Mobley, or Mitchell. I think it goes without saying that nobody is untouchable when the deal is for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Cavs should pursue Giannis

While it might seem like an extremely risky and expensive move to acquire Giannis, it is one of the rare superstar trades where the player is worth the high cost.

Giannis has proved two important things during his time in Milwaukee that Cavs fans should make note of.

First, he proved that he is more than talented enough to propel a team that is competitive to the Finals. This is no small feat.

Second, he proved that he is willing to commit to a small market team long term.

This is arguably just as, if not more, important than the talent aspect, as we have had players (LeBron James) in the past that had the talent but not the loyalty.

Given those facts, Giannis is a once in a generation player and the Cavaliers should be willing to do whatever is necessary, if the Bucks are willing to move the future Hall of Famer to a team they have to play at least 4 times every season.

While the Cavaliers might have to give up additional assets in comparison to other teams for being a divisional rival, it is a small tax to pay for a player that has proven he can get competitive teams over the hump.