Cavaliers paying a heavy price for role in holding star players out for rest

Load management has remained a major topic in the NBA as the league tries to prevent its teams from doing it. The Cleveland Cavaliers are the latest team to be made an example of for participating in the taboo practice.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the NBA has fined the Cavaliers $100,000 for violating the league’s Player Participation Policy.

Before Cleveland's 130-116 win over the Miami Heat on November 12, the decision was made to rest star players Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley for the game without a credible injury.

The Cavaliers didn't need Mitchell or Mobley as they took care of business with the 14-point win. They got stellar performances from Jarrett Allen with 30 points and 10 rebounds, De'Andre Hunter with 21 points and six rebounds, and Craig Porter Jr. with 19 points and nine assists.

Mitchell has only missed two games this season, but earlier in the season was dealing with a hamstring injury. Last week's Heat game was the first Mobley had missed all season, as he has stayed healthy for the team.

Cleveland knew what they were doing in the Heat game as they wanted to rest their players. It probably won't come as too much of a surprise for the Cavaliers to pay that fine, but they wouldn't mind paying it if it meant keeping their top players from risking injury.

The more important player to protect is Mitchell, as he has dealt with multiple injuries this calendar year. During part of the playoffs, he suffered an ankle sprain but played through it. His recent hamstring injury came last month as the season was about to start.

Cleveland is currently sitting as the second-best team in the Eastern Conference with a 10-5 record. They are two and a half games behind the Detroit Pistons, who are 12-2 and have the NBA's second-best record.

The Cavaliers are in the middle of their six-game homestand, with Tuesday off and set to play the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and Los Angeles Clippers the rest of the week. At the beginning of next week, they will start with two games on the road against the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks.

Whether Cleveland will ever take part in load management again will be one question to answer over the rest of the season, but they did what was best for the team as they try to get back into the postseason and, this time, win the title.