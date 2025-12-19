After falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Dec. 17, to the Chicago Bulls, the team might suffer yet another defeat to the same squad.

On Thursday, Dec. 18, it was released that Cavaliers superstar guard Donovan Mitchell, who's been the team's driving force of offensive production, is dealing with an illness. His availability for Friday night's game against the Bulls is questionable.

On the season, Mitchell's averaging an impressive 30.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists a night on splits of 49.3% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range. He's also tacked on 1.4 steals a night, proving that he's been important to the team on both sides of the ball.

Alongside Mitchell, the team currently has guards Sam Merrill and Max Strus, and forwards Evan Mobley and Larry Nance Jr. out due to injuries.

Every team in the league is dealing with injuries at this point in the season, but for a struggling Cavaliers team that hasn't been able to find a rhythm or chemistry on the court, this set of injuries and illnesses won't help by any means.

#Cavs list Donovan Mitchell (illness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Bulls.



Mitchell was sick yesterday in Chicago and played through it.



Sam Merrill, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Larry Nance Jr. remain out. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) December 18, 2025

This isn't a good sign for the Cavaliers.

They're currently sitting on a two-game losing streak and have dropped to the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They also sport just a measly 15-13 record.

Without their star player in Mitchell, and No. 2 option in Mobley, they are now going to have to rely on point guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen to lead the team to a potential victory. Neither this season have been reliable for the team, whether its due to injuries or inconsistencies.

Garland is currently averaging a measly 15.4 points and 6.4 assists a night on shooting marks of 36.3% from the field and 29.5% from deep range. He's been really inefficient from beyond the arc on nearly two shots a night; he's only connecting on 6.5. Primarily, these shooting struggles have been due to a lingering toe injury.

For Allen, he's going to need to play big in the paint for the Cavaliers.

On the season, he's averaging just 7.2 rebounds a night and 0.9 blocks. With the Cavaliers not having Mobley due to injury, he's going to have to make up for the lack of paint presence and show that he can be leaned upon in the paint to make an impact.

Outside of Garland and Allen, the rest of the team's depth, including guard Jaylon Tyson and De'Andre Hunter, will have to step up and provide the offensive production that Mitchell will leave empty.

The Cavaliers need to see what the team has when Mitchell and Mobley are inactive.

While the stage is set for a fairly rough outing, the hope is that the Cavaliers can prove the doubters wrong and put a mark back in the win column.

The Bulls and Cavaliers will meet up on Friday night from Rocket Arena with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST.