Cavaliers top-five players not named Donovan Mitchell in 2025

When you think of the players who have stood out for the Cleveland Cavaliers so far this rocky season littered with injuries, Donovan Mitchell automatically springs to mind.

However, to make things more interesting, Mitchell, who leads the team with 30.5 points on 50.2 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists thus far, will be left out of this list purely because it would be easy to include the All-Star guard as a leisurely walk-on.

There’s no denying Mitchell’s talents, and that the offense flows through him; however, a team is more than one guy. Who else has been a shining light for the Cavs during this bleak period?

JAYLON TYSON – 13PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.9 APG

A revelation this season in the midst of several injuries, Jaylon Tyson deserves a spot in the top five. After being thrown in at the deep end, Tyson has been swimming comfortably and embraced the newfound role that he says he is blessed to have.

With Max Strus and Sam Merrill out, Tyson has stepped in and contributed at both ends of the floor, shooting with confidence, unselfishly getting his teammates involved when in space, and defending with maturity, fouling out only once this season.

THROW IT DOWN JAYLON TYSON 🤯



Cavs & Warriors locked into a tight one on NBA TV!



Watch: https://t.co/mSVln87hJn pic.twitter.com/LjPaUvBQTO — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2025

He has posted two 22-point-plus games this season, with a season-high of 27 points and 11 boards against Indiana on December 1. Cleveland’s unsung hero that literally sprang up overnight.

DEAN WADE – 5.3 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.6 APG

When you glance at the stats, eyebrows are raised at why Dean Wade is featured; however, when you delve deeper into his style of play this season, the 29-year-old has grafted and performed superbly, often contributing for the Cavs away from the numbers that so usually define players.

His stellar defense, particularly around the perimeter and lethal three-point shooting have made Wade a valuable asset coming off the bench. When called upon, he has made big shots in key moments and plays aggressively at both ends of the floor, without needing to stand out.

EVAN MOBLEY – 18.9 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 4.0 APG

Evan Mobley needs to be included because, despite ongoing criticisms of his lack of stepping up in a larger role, he has performed well while adjusting on the fly.

As a player, comfortable in the role they’re in, the required adjustment to perform with more responsibility is expected, but it isn’t an overnight fix.

With Darius Garland absent and now playing limited minutes, Mobley has stepped up alongside Mitchell and has helped with 12 double-doubles this season, seemingly focusing more on his offensive game rather than the monster he was last time on the defensive side that earned him Defensive Player of the Year honors.

CRAIG PORTER JR. – 5.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.3 APG

Similar to Wade, but a player who has stepped up in limited minutes but has grown in talent with every minute he steps onto the floor. Craig Porter Jr. has proven to be a pivotal role player for the Cavs in a season where, if it weren’t for the extensive injury list that reads like an old school phone book, he probably wouldn’t have had much playing time.

Porter Jr. is averaging career highs in minutes played, logging 17.2 minutes per game, and is shooting a credible 51 percent from the floor, taking four field goal attempts on average this season. His game isn’t one that’s rushed; the 25-year-old Wichita State guard plays with an almost old-school mentality where he looks for pick-and-roll actions and attacks the hoop. His three-point shot still needs work, but he is a valuable part of the Cavs.

DE’ANDRE HUNTER – 16.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.5 APG

De’Andre Hunter has had his injury concerns this season, but has been explosive when on the floor and, like Mobley, has had to adjust his role with so many injury issues.

Due to his increased role, his numbers have dropped slightly from last season. Still, they haven’t fully reflected how he has taken on a more offensive-focused role, taking more field goal attempts and three-pointers than last season and being a more vocal leader for the Cavs in his first season back.