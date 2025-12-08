History says Cleveland Cavaliers slow start doesn't matter

Cavaliers fans may be frustrated with the team’s uneven start, especially after last season's historic 15-0 start, but history suggests this early-season turbulence isn’t nearly as concerning as it feels.

Cleveland has battled inconsistency through the first quarter of the season, dealing with injuries, new rotations, fluctuating lineups, and a tough luck schedule with back-to-backs.

The result has been a record hovering around .500 which is not ideal for this team, but far from unusual for playoff-caliber teams in today’s NBA.

A viral tweet highlighted a surprising trend: several recent NBA Finals teams actually began their seasons with worse or nearly identical records to Cleveland through 25 games.

Here’s what they looked like:

Finals finalists of recent note through 25 games—



‘25 Pacers: 10-15

‘24 Mavs: 16-9

‘23 Heat: 11-14

‘23 Nuggets: 15-10

‘22 Celtics: 13-12

‘21 Suns: 16-9

For example, the gritty Pacers team that knocked the Cavs out in the second round last year opened the season at just 10–15, a record that would have sparked concern in many markets. Yet they recovered, found their identity, got hot at the end of the year, and ended up as Eastern Conference finalists.

The Denver Nuggets, the same team that went on to win the championship in 2023, sat at 15–10 after 25 games and spent the early weeks of the season figuring out their rotation and defensive coverages.

Is the Cavs slow start concerning in some ways? Sure, but no need to panic.

The point isn’t that Cleveland is guaranteed a turnaround, but that slow starts aren’t a death sentence. Many elite teams simply need time to gel, especially when the roster undergoes changes or when injuries interrupt the chemistry-building process.

The Cavaliers have dealt with both.

People say injuries aren’t an excuse, and while there is some truth to that, it’s hard to get in a rhythm and build momentum when you are battling injuries so early on.

Sam Merrill hasn’t played since November 17th, Jarrett Allen still remains out and has played 15 out of 25 games, Larry Nance Jr is still expected to be out 3 weeks, Darius Garland is still fighting that toe injury and his availability is managed game by game, Lonzo Ball doesn’t play in back-to-backs,

Max Strus hasn’t played all season, but is “weeks away” rather than months.

Adding all of these guys back into the lineup changes everything.

It’s also important to remember the NBA season is long, and the standings in December rarely reflect the standings in April.

Teams hit skids, battle adversity, and evolve. Last year’s Cavs were a perfect example in the opposite direction: a blazing start that didn’t necessarily translate into playoff success.

This year, the opposite trajectory is just as possible, a slower start followed by a strong, healthy push down the stretch.

The bottom line is that this slow start doesn’t mean it’s time to panic

Get healthy, build some momentum, find the best rotations, and this team should be playing in June.