Cavs fan celebrates 12th birthday ringing cancer-free bell at game

Chaife Jackson turned 12 on Thursday night and decided to celebrate at the Cavs game with family. It wasn’t a regular birthday celebration. Earlier that day, he rang the celebratory bell at the Cleveland Clinic, signifying his victory over Ewing Sarcoma BCOR-CCNB3, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Chaife was given the opportunity to ring the cancer-free bell on the jumbotron concluding the first quarter of play in front of nearly 19,500 fans. It was a moment that moved the crowd into a standing ovation and the survivor into tears.

Postgame, Chaife had a chance to meet players and the interactions featured on the Cavs Care Instagram page were nothing short of wholesome.

“Legend, how you doing?” Max Strus said as he leaned in for a hug. “You’re amazing.”

Chaife Jackson turned 12 today and celebrated by literally beating cancer 😭❤️he rang the celebratory bell in front of a packed Cavs crowd that gave him an incredible response #letemknow pic.twitter.com/4eLDdXzhfF — Gabriella Kreuz (@thesportsGab) November 14, 2025

Jarrett Allen could be seen clapping during Chaife’s in-game recognition.

“Good to see you man, appreciate you coming tonight,” Allen said with a handshake.

The Cavaliers entertainment team was informed that Chaife’s favorite player is Donovan Mitchell, so the organization gifted him with a new, bright orange Cavs City Edition jersey with Mitchell’s name on the back.

According to Chaife’s GoFundMe page, Cleveland Clinic doctors discovered a large mass in his chest over his lungs on August 30th which led to the cancer diagnosis. He was immediately admitted to the Pediatrics ICU to start a three-day round of chemotherapy.

Ultimately, Chaife had surgery to remove several ribs, half of one of his lungs and a large tumor. One of the most important updates featured on the GoFundMe page was a five-day post-surgery report, written by Amy, Chaife’s mom on October 9th.



"I am so proud of the strength, courage and determination he shows,” she said. “It amazes me and encourages me to be a better version of me for HIM, everyday. I love you so much Chaife, you really are my hero.”

Chaife’s in-game cancer-free celebration proved to be the biggest highlight for the Cavaliers who fell to the Raptors 126-113. The team struggled to shut down Scottie Barnes who finished with 28 points, 10 boards and eight assists.

The Wine and Gold, who are still without Darius Garland, had a decent start, leading 27-17 in the first quarter, but once that lead slipped away it was all Toronto. The Raptors shot 56 percent from the field and outscored Cleveland 28 to six in fast break points.

Despite taking a rest day in Miami the night before, Evan Mobley never got going and looked fatigued. He was just two of seven from the field, scoring seven points in 35 minutes.

"Our main guys just didn't have the juice tonight" head coach Kenny Atkinson said postgame as he noted the energy discrepancy between the Cavs and Raptors. "They kinda flew by us. They were quicker to every loose ball... beat us in transition. I wish we were a little mentally stronger. Sometimes you gotta fight through the schedule, fatigue and all that."

Atkinson also mentioned that Jaylon Tyson is still day-to-day recovering from a concussion.

The Cavs return to Rocket Arena Saturday to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 5:00 p.m.