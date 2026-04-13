Cleveland Cavaliers Can Avoid Boston Celtics Until Conference Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to embark on another NBA postseason, carrying high hopes of competing for an NBA championship.

It’s been ten years since their last championship win, and while this team has been torn down and rebuilt since then, Cavaliers fans are itching for another title led by Donovan Mitchell and company.

After an impressive season that saw them finish with a 52–30 record, they’ll face off against a young Toronto Raptors team in the first round. The matchups beyond that could prove to be some of their most challenging in recent years.

Facing a familiar foe in the top-seeded Detroit Pistons has all the makings of a barn burner, and if Cleveland can topple them, they’ll square off against a team that has put the nail in their coffin time and time again.

If the playoffs turn out as many fans and analysts predict, it could set up a rematch between Cleveland and Boston. Here’s what that could mean for Cleveland from now until then if it plays out that way.

Opening Round Could Ready Cleveland For Clash Against Boston

There are no easy matchups in the playoffs for Cleveland, even against a Raptors team that doesn’t have quite the experience the Cavaliers do.

This series between the 4-seed and the 5-seed has all the makings of an electric start to the NBA playoffs, and it will be an important opening test for Cleveland after ending the season on a high note.

By no means will this be an easy series, and it will push Cleveland to show that they can handle the pressure, defend their home court, and showcase the physicality that was questioned at times this year.

The Raptors’ overall offensive speed and stout defense will give Cleveland a taste of what they’ll face down the stretch. Momentum is needed for the Cavaliers if they hope to go far in the postseason and finding their identity before a battle against a 1-seed or 2-seed is of dire importance.

Toronto was a tough test for Cleveland this season, as they beat the Cavaliers in all of their matchups. Cleveland will need to dominate the Raptors in this series and put the narrative that Toronto was the better team to rest.

How Cleveland Can Reach Eastern Conference Finals

Avoiding Boston as long as possible is key for the Cavaliers, as Cleveland struggled against them this season, failing to win any of their three matchups.

Cleveland has history against Boston as they do against Detroit, who will likely be their opponent if the Cavaliers can advance against Toronto. Detroit, another young and hungry team looking to make a run under former Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff, also possesses the ability to give Cleveland a run for its money.

Both the Cavaliers and Detroit have large frontcourt players who can single-handedly win games, and the duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley at their best could spell disaster for the Pistons.

Establishing that dominance as early as possible will only further help Cleveland’s chances at making a deep postseason run, and they’ll also need James Harden to show that his talents don’t disappear in the playoffs — another narrative that’s haunted him throughout his career.

The Cavaliers must expose Detroit’s shaky perimeter shooting while unleashing their tough defense that gave the Pistons trouble in previous meetings. Having all starters and bench players healthy — especially after Max Strus’s return — will be essential.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson must preserve the health of his players, so it’s likely Cleveland will have a set rotation barring any changes heading into Round 1. Their first game against Toronto is set for Saturday, April 18, with tip-off scheduled for 1:00 p.m.