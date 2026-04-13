Two Reasons Why Cavaliers Must Be Careful Against Raptors in NBA Playoffs

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, a familiar foe awaits them in the first round of the playoffs.

The Toronto Raptors have been a worthy opponent for the Cavs over the years, but the days of “LeBronto” are in the rear-view mirror as Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and company prepare to sink their teeth into the Raptors, who have reached the playoffs having missed the boat last year, finishing 11th with a 30-52 record.

So how do the two teams compare heading into Game 1 at Rocket Arena on Saturday, April 18? Let’s look at the two things the Cavs need to be careful of, and one that they need against Toronto.

Toronto has the upper hand this season

It will be a clean slate when these two teams square off on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a history this season. Unfortunately, it doesn’t read well for the Cavs.

The Raptors swept the season series against Cleveland, with all games played between October and November. Toronto beat the Cavs 112-101 on Halloween, before bagging two more wins in November to complete the sweep.

A 126-113 victory on November 13 was followed by a 110-99 triumph 11 days later for the sweep. Cleveland, however, did complete their own sweep last season plus the roster has changed drastically since the last meeting on November 24.

James Harden, Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis have been added to the roster, and the Cavaliers have welcomed back Max Strus and Sam Merrill from injury.

Executing their offense and limiting transition

If there is one thing Toronto has improved on massively this season, it’s their on-ball defense and paint protection. They’ve limited teams in the paint and have put immense pressure on the ball handler, which forces turnovers.

The Raptors are fifth in the NBA in defensive rating at 112.1, which in turn leads to fast-break points, where Toronto leads the league with 18.9 points per game.

Having Harden will benefit the Cavs and having an experienced player to break the barrier and let Cleveland play their own game is crucial.

Cavs need Harden and Strus

The arrival of Harden and the late-season return of Max Strus from injury have not only lifted the Cavs into the playoffs but also made them a dangerous side to face.

A team that was once 17-16 has now finished the season 52-30, a fantastic achievement, and their late-season run has been driven mainly by the veteran leadership of Harden and Strus.

These two players have yet to face the Raptors this season in the Cavs uniform but in the playoffs, Strus will be pivotal for scoring bursts in case Mitchell and Harden go cold on the scoring front. Since his return, he has averaged 11.2 points per game, taken a shade under seven three-point attempts per game, and shot 40% from distance.

With Harden, he has been more of a facilitator for Cleveland and dishes out 8.0 assists per contest, along with 23.6 points. But his playoff knowledge will help the younger Cavs players, and in turn, he will be able to pull the strings and run the offense how he sees fit.