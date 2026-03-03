Cleveland Cavaliers Can Prove They’re Better Than Detroit Pistons With Win on Tuesday

The first time the Cleveland Cavaliers faced off with the Pistons this season, it was in Detroit and the Cavs won a commanding 116-95 victory.

However, since then, the Cavaliers lost a 4 point game at home right after the New Year.

The Cavaliers recently dropped Friday’s away game in Detroit 119-122 at the end of OT as well.

Friday’s loss

The Cavaliers loss on Friday in Detroit was a bittersweet loss for a few reasons.

The primary reason Cavs fans saw this game as more of a victory than a loss was the fact that the Pistons were fully healthy, while the Cavs were without Harden, Mitchell, Ellis, Strus, and Wade with Schroder playing through an ankle sprain as well.

This depleted roster was not expected to put up a very competitive fight, with some sportsbooks favoring the Pistons by as many as 9 points.

However, the short-handed Cavaliers were able to endure a war with the Pistons, and nearly won the game in regulation.

Confident Cavaliers

Reports after the loss spread the belief that within the locker room the Cavaliers do not believe the Pistons would emerge victorious in a traditional best of 7 playoff series.

REPORT: The “prevailing feeling” inside the Cavs locker room last night was that the Pistons can’t beat them in a playoff series, per @ChrisFedor 👀 pic.twitter.com/RxD09Lwz8G — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) February 28, 2026

With the depleted Cavaliers bringing a fully healthy top seeded Pistons team to overtime, it is understandable for some Cavs to expect to beat the same opponent once healthy.

It’s also a good sign that the players weathering injuries are extremely positive about the team’s post-season capabilities, as this isn’t always the case.

While it is good to have this confidence, especially against a highly seeded divisional rival, the Cavaliers need to be careful not to jump the gun on post-season expectations.

The Cavaliers are only 1.5 games behind the New York Knicks, however, the Toronto Raptors are only 2 games behind the Cavs. This makes for an uncomfortably close race within the east.

If the Cavaliers can beat any rival eastern conference teams remaining, like the Pistons tonight, it would be a great help to the Cavs in the standings. Conversely, losing to a rival team like the Pistons would help the Raptors chances at jumping the Cavs.

Tying the series

For now, the Cavaliers can both prove their locker room belief to be true and help their standing within the East by winning tonight against the Pistons and tie the regular season series at 2-2.

The Cavaliers will have most of their personnel returning, with the exception of Strus and Mitchell. Wade also remains a game time decision.

A loss with mostly everyone healthy would give the Pistons a 3-1 victory in the regular season series, and make it extremely difficult to continue the “prevailing feeling” that the Cavaliers can beat the Pistons in a seven game series.