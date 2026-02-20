Cleveland Cavaliers Chasing Seventh-Straight win in Trip to Charlotte Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 112-84 in the Cave first game back after the All-Star break. The Cavaliers were able to limit Nets leading scorer Michael Porter Jr to just 14 points on 5-13 shooting in the win.

More impressively, the Cavaliers out-rebounded the Nets 56-36 on the night. With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 35-21 overall, and 19-11 at home.

The Cavs don't have a day off, as they have flown to Charlotte to take on the Hornets this evening at 7:00 p.m.

Cavaliers Chasing Longest win Streak of their Season

Feb 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Terance Mann (14) guards Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A win for the Cavs against the Hornets would be their seventh in a row, a feat that the Cavaliers have yet to do this season. The Hornets lost at home to the Houston Rockets last night, 105-101. The Hornets were one of the hottest teams in the NBA before the All-Star break, putting together a nine game winning streak before falling to the Pistons on February 9th.

The Cavs last saw the Hornets on January 21st in a low scoring game that the Cavaliers won 94-87. That was the last loss the Hornets took before going on their aforementioned nine game win streak. The Hornets come into the matchup against Cleveland with a 26-30 record and in sole possession of 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

Cavaliers Have had Success on Back end of Back-to-Back games

The Cavs have managed back-to-backs extremely well this season. The last loss the Cavs took in their second game of a back-to-back came back on November 24th in Toronto against the Raptors, since then, the Cavs are 3-0 in the second game of a back to back.

For the Cavaliers to beat the Hornets shouldn't take much. The Hornets hot streak of nine straight wins came to a close over a week ago, and the All-Star break could have taken some wind out of their sails as well.

The Cavs are playing arguably the best basketball league-wide currently, and they now have reinforcements as they welcomed back Dean Wade from injury in the win over Brooklyn. Wade went 3-3 from beyond the arc and finished with 11 points, while Donovan Mitchell had 17 and James Harden pitched in with 16.

If the Cavaliers take care of the basketball, and continue to dominate the glass, they should be able to come out of Charlotte with their seventh straight win as they fight for seeding in a tough Eastern Conference. The game can be seen on Fanduel Sports Network Ohio and tips off at 7:00 PM EST.