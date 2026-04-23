Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors Game 3 Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

2-0. Only three higher seeded teams in the playoffs are up in their series 2-0. Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers both won their games at home out West, but the Cavs are the only guys out East to do the same.

The team they could face in the second round, the Detroit Pistons lost Game 1 to the Orlando Magic but came back in Game 2.

Cleveland came out in game two playing similar to their approach in Game 1. With some small issues that still need resolved before they become a bigger issue.

Dean Wade was a defensive menace in game two. He held Brandon Ingram to just 2-14 from the field and seven points.

A Cavs big three of Evan Mobley, James Harden, and Donovan Mitchell carried this game for Cleveland. The three of them combined for 83 of the team's 115 points in the win.

Mitchell led the team with 30 points. One of the differences that coach Kenny Atkinson is seeing in Don’s game is James Harden. He has developed a different way of scoring since the trade that has ultimately made him play better and stay healthy.

It was a lackluster game from the bench unit as they were outscored by Toronto's bench 45-19. That was the biggest turning point for the Raptors in this game to keep it close.

As Toronto looked to solve one problem from Game 1, they left other holes in their game that now need fixing. If they are successful in solving more than one of their problems in the game, they may be able to take a win in front of their home fans.

Cleveland has now beaten the Raptors in 12 consecutive playoff matchups. A win tonight would break a tie with the Atlanta Hawks, whom the Cavs have also won 12 consecutive playoff games against.

Where to watch the Cavs at Raptors game?

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: Thomas Bryant (calf) is questionable.

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) is questionable. Ja’Kobe Walter (illness) is questionable.

Potential Starting Lineups

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

RJ Barrett

Brandon Ingram

Scottie Barnes

Jakob Poeltl

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers at Raptors predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -2.5

O/U: 221.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell 30+ PTS. +132.

Cavaliers 117, Raptors 112: The Cavs struggled in Toronto in their one game. The game ended 110-99 in favor of Toronto. It was one of only three times the Cavs scored less than 100 points in a loss.

Cleveland and Toronto is a historic rivalry and their fans will be hard to handle tonight. It will be a test to see if the team can handle that kind of pressure.

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