Cleveland Cavaliers competing for top spot in latest NBA power rankings
The Cleveland Cavaliers are winners of seven of their last nine and they are rising to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
They are also moving up in PFSN writer Brandon Austin's power rankings. The Cavs are at No. 2 after winning their last four games.
"Even with essential players out, the Cleveland Cavaliers have started the season 7-3, led by Donovan Mitchell’s impressive scoring and late-game heroics. Mitchell is averaging 30.7 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.3 three-pointers per game, shooting 53.4% overall and 44.3% from three-point range, including a standout 46-point performance against Philadelphia," Austin wrote.
"As Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen return to the lineup, Cleveland’s offense has stayed lively, and the team continues to compete well in close games.
"Rookie Jaylon Tyson has stepped up as a starter while Garland was out, giving Cleveland a boost on both offense and defense. The team’s defense isn’t as strong as it was in previous years, but its solid half-court play and deep bench show promise. As their full complement of players returns to health, the Cavs could reach an even higher level this season."
Cavs sit No. 2 in NBA power rankings
The Cavs only have the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of them in the power rankings. The Thunder have the league's best record at 9-1 so far and they remain a team that needs to be chased by the Cavs.
"The Oklahoma City Thunder have started the season looking like the NBA’s most complete team, showing impressive efficiency and maturity. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they have outscored their opponents by 13.5 points per game, according to Basketball Reference, and have demonstrated strong play on both ends of the floor," Austin wrote.
"Despite missing Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren at times, the Thunder have a 9-1 record. Their only loss was by two points in Portland. This team looks built for long-term success, not just a quick start."
While the Thunder are sitting where the Cavs want to be at No. 1, Cleveland has to run its own race. The season should be about the Cavs alone, not regarding the other teams that could be competing with them in the standings.
If the Cavs can stick to themselves and focus on how they can get better, they should find themselves at No. 1 soon enough because they have the talent to get them there.
The Cavs are back in action with two games on the road against the Miami Heat, followed by home games against the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies later in the week.